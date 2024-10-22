Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

Sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
8 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
30 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương 8 - 13 Triệu

Job description
• Participate in the development process of the company’s e-commerce data processing system.
• Develop and implement test plans, including: functional testing, system testing, performance testing, security testing, and automated testing.
• Ensure the quality of e-commerce data such as transactions, customer information, product information, and operational processes.
• Analyze and report errors, propose solutions, and collaborate with the development team to fix issues.
• Create and maintain testing documentation (test cases, test plans, test scripts) for data processing-related projects.
• Actively participate in improving testing processes and ensuring product quality before deployment.
• Assess and verify the integrity and security of e-commerce data during collection, storage, and processing.
Responsibilities:
• Complete daily work objectives according to project requirements and meet deadlines within precise timeframes.
• Attend general training sessions and pass competency assessments.
• Collaborate with the project management team to ensure high accuracy in meeting quality goals.
• Perform other tasks as assigned by the project manager as needed.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Fluent in Vietnamese (vi-VN) and proficient in English (B2 or higher).
• Present for 40 hours a week (8 hours per day, 1-hour break) working directly in the office.
• Working hours: 9 AM - 6 PM or 2 PM - 10 PM daily. Weekend and holiday shifts may apply depending on the position, with the possibility of swapping rest days.
• Experience in e-commerce, customer service, data labeling and annotation, and/or quality assurance is a significant advantage, with additional training provided.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Được làm việc trong môi trường chuyên nghiệp, thân thiện. Chế độ lương thưởng phúc lợi hấp dẫn Đảm bảo đầy đủ chế độ BHXH, BHYT, BHTN, phúc lợi theo quy định. Được tham gia các khóa đào tạo nội bộ chuyên nghiệp, nâng cao năng lực chuyên môn Được tham gia vào các dự án lớn của công ty
Được làm việc trong môi trường chuyên nghiệp, thân thiện.
Chế độ lương thưởng phúc lợi hấp dẫn
Đảm bảo đầy đủ chế độ BHXH, BHYT, BHTN, phúc lợi theo quy định.
Được tham gia các khóa đào tạo nội bộ chuyên nghiệp, nâng cao năng lực chuyên môn
Được tham gia vào các dự án lớn của công ty

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Panorama Nha Trang, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Lộc Thọ, Thành phố Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa

