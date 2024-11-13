Tuyển QA thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương

Tuyển QA thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương

CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Số 38 VSIP, Đường số 6, KCN Việt Nam

- Singapore, Phường Bình Hòa, Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reports on quality matters to management.
Check daily quality reports.
Responsible for outgoing product quality.
Coordinate with relevant departments, analyze, inspect, monitor and report to superiors when quality problems occur.
Control 3Ms change related to customers & internal needs.
Receiving standard from customers, update to production line.
IATF16949:2016 document control : internal audit, management review, system document...
Assist in auditing suppliers activities.
Troubleshooting problems in production and customers (if any).
Detailed jobs will be discussed further in an interview session.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years experience in QA/QC/ Customer service/ ISO secretary position.
Graduated from University with a major of Chemistry, Materials, Electrical or related technical majors.
Well know about ISO IATF 16949 or 9001 (Have certificate of internal auditor is an advantage).
Language: Can make report in English, can write and speak English (TOEIC score >= 500).
Can use 7 QC tools and some analysis methods such as: 5WHY, FMEA, .. in real work (prioritize).
Proficient in office computers.
Having a sense of responsibility and dynamism at work.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Health and social insurance are provided (following regulations in Vietnamese Labor Law).
Meal + Phone + Housing Allowance.
Annual company trip.
Annual leave: 12 days/year
Work in a professional, international, and dynamic environment.
Opportunity to learn and experience in the leading lead acid batteries manufacturers industry.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ẮC QUY GS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 18 đường số 3, khu công nghiệp Việt Nam - Singapore, Phường Bình Hòa, Thành phố Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

