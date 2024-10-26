Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop and maintain test cases and scenarios.
- Conduct testing to validate that the software adheres to key architectural requirements.
- Perform testing at all levels, including unit, integration, and system testing.
- Investigate and reproduce customer-reported defects, analyze root causes, and determine the impacted areas.
- Collaborate with development teams to resolve issues, conduct retesting, and ensure proper fixes.
- Review requirements, clarify specifications with customers through Q&A, and report findings to the Project Manager.
- Track, analyze, and report test progress, results, and defects to the Project Manager.
- Recommend process improvements to enhance production efficiency and offer prompt solutions
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Minimum of 3 years of experience as a QC/Tester.
- Strong experience in API and web application testing.
- Eager to learn new systems and collaborate effectively with team members.
- Ability to manage multiple tasks and adapt to new technologies quickly.
- Proficient in all testing phases, including functional, regression, integration, performance, acceptance, load, black box, and automation testing (bonus).
- Excellent analytical, report writing, communication, time-management, and problem-solving
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Stable environment (no any laid off during covid pandemic and economic downturn)
- 13th month salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI