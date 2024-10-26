Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop and maintain test cases and scenarios.

- Conduct testing to validate that the software adheres to key architectural requirements.

- Perform testing at all levels, including unit, integration, and system testing.

- Investigate and reproduce customer-reported defects, analyze root causes, and determine the impacted areas.

- Collaborate with development teams to resolve issues, conduct retesting, and ensure proper fixes.

- Review requirements, clarify specifications with customers through Q&A, and report findings to the Project Manager.

- Track, analyze, and report test progress, results, and defects to the Project Manager.

- Recommend process improvements to enhance production efficiency and offer prompt solutions

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- B.S. in Computer Science or a related field.

- Minimum of 3 years of experience as a QC/Tester.

- Strong experience in API and web application testing.

- Eager to learn new systems and collaborate effectively with team members.

- Ability to manage multiple tasks and adapt to new technologies quickly.

- Proficient in all testing phases, including functional, regression, integration, performance, acceptance, load, black box, and automation testing (bonus).

- Excellent analytical, report writing, communication, time-management, and problem-solving

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Temper offer and benefits

- Stable environment (no any laid off during covid pandemic and economic downturn)

- 13th month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

