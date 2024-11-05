Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 46
- 48
- 50
- 52 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Where we are going to
Create, execute and maintain test cases, test plans, and test scripts
Report, track and verify defects and issues found during testing
Collaborate with developers and other stakeholders to ensure the delivery of high-quality products
Stay updated with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in testing
Work independently and efficiently and collaborate with the team when necessary
Collaborate on a project spanning platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, and PS5
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / IT, or related major
Minimum 5 years of experience in Game Testing
Experienced in testing types (Functional testing, Change-related testing)
Experienced in testing levels (Integration testing, System testing, Acceptance testing)
Hands-on experience in creating test cases, test plans, and test scripts
Experienced in API testing, Non-functional testing (Load testing, Security), Structural testing will be preferred
Basic English communication skills, both spoken and written
Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy and quality
Quick learning skills and adaptability to changes
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits package
Opportunity to work with a dynamic and supportive team
Career growth and development opportunities
A collaborative and innovative work environment
Happy Hours, Team buildings
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI