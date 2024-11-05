Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 46 - 48 - 50 - 52 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2

Where we are going to

Create, execute and maintain test cases, test plans, and test scripts

Report, track and verify defects and issues found during testing

Collaborate with developers and other stakeholders to ensure the delivery of high-quality products

Stay updated with the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in testing

Work independently and efficiently and collaborate with the team when necessary

Collaborate on a project spanning platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, and PS5

What we are looking for

What we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / IT, or related major

Minimum 5 years of experience in Game Testing

Experienced in testing types (Functional testing, Change-related testing)

Experienced in testing levels (Integration testing, System testing, Acceptance testing)

Hands-on experience in creating test cases, test plans, and test scripts

Experienced in API testing, Non-functional testing (Load testing, Security), Structural testing will be preferred

Basic English communication skills, both spoken and written

Detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy and quality

Quick learning skills and adaptability to changes

What you can expect

What you can expect

Competitive salary and benefits package

Opportunity to work with a dynamic and supportive team

Career growth and development opportunities

A collaborative and innovative work environment

Happy Hours, Team buildings

