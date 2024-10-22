Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 77 Bàu Cát 6, phường 14, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conduct product quality inspections to ensure compliance with quality standards and technical requirements. Identify and document product quality issues and propose corrective actions. Perform quality control and quality assurance procedures according to project requirements. Support product quality management and improve production processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have more than 4+ years of experience in a similar position Know the programming algorithm structure Know source codes: Laravel, WordPress... Knowledgeable with code: PHP, javascript, html/css, MySQL... Knowledge of trending web/app design (UX/UI), interactive, animation ... Strong understanding of quality control processes and industry standards. Excellent time management skills and ability to work independently. Good communication and teamwork skills. Attention to detail and creativity. Experience in quality control/quality assurance or product quality management, preferably in a digital agency or similar field.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary. 13th-month salary bonus. Salary review yearly. Insurance in accordance with the Labor Law. Creative and collaborative work environment. Opportunities for professional development and advancement within the company. Free snacks, tea, and coffee for a tea break on a regular basis.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS

