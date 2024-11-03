Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 8 Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Act as key contact point for all QC aspects of releases; Develop detailed and well-structured test plans and test cases; Track and control testing progress; Perform all phases of testing including functional, system and regression testing; Participate in peer review and inspect requirement documents; Prepare test data and environment as needed to complete testing assignments; Handle manual investigation and reproduction of functional software issues, root cause analysis; Have a proactive and good work relationship with other team members; Analyze and raise the issues, propose the solution to improve the system; Hand-on testing Mobile application, API Testing (writing PostMan script); Execute automation test using framework (Keyword Driven / Data Driven).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in Computer Science or related fields; Have 1-5 years experiences in manual test Web, App Mobile; Experience in QC of highly scalable, distributed and high-performance applications as APIs, Adhoc Test; Ability to hands-on testing in multiple projects, Integration Test and developing test cases, test plan; Have knowledge and experience in API testing (Postman tool), Query Databases; Good knowledge of databases; Good knowledge of software development methodologies; Motivate and have ability to work overtime; Experience in automation testing for web apps, mobile is a big plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive compensation & benefits. 13th month salary bonus and yearly performance bonus. 14 paid days off per year Premium health care insurance Great allowances (lunch, parking, birthday, happy hours....) Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution. Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, english club, running club,..). Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law Work with experienced & strong team. Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)

