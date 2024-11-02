Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: SECC, Phú Mỹ Hưng, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu

Work as a team leader in QC of an B2B ecommerce and tradeXpo platform:

Develop and lead the overall QC strategy, including test analysis, design, and execution for web and mobile applications. Manage and mentor a team of QC executives, ensuring high performance and professional development. Work directly with the engineering and product team as a quality partner to ensure end to end quality management. Develop, maintain and execute manual test cases/test scripts, sometimes with automation. Report, track, and monitor defects on the defect tracking system Prepare and review test documentation Communicate progress, test results and quality risks with the product team.

Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. Proven experience as a QC Manager or in a similar role Perfectly 7+ years of experience in QC/Testing roles, preferably in complicated B2B or B2C applications with high traffic, load and sophisticated logics. Experience in using QA software tools and processes. Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good plus: Work experience with e-commerce (B2B or B2C), B2B solution, platforms...

Tại CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cơ hội tiếp xúc với hàng ngàn doanh nghiệp trong nước và quốc tế. Thăng tiến trong nghề nghiệp chuyên môn và trong lĩnh vực Thương Mại Điện Tử. Cơ hội thử sức trong các lĩnh vực ngoài chuyên môn chính để phát triển bản thân.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI

