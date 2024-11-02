Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI

Công nghệ Thông tin

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI

Mức lương
Đến 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: SECC, Phú Mỹ Hưng, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu

Work as a team leader in QC of an B2B ecommerce and tradeXpo platform:
Develop and lead the overall QC strategy, including test analysis, design, and execution for web and mobile applications. Manage and mentor a team of QC executives, ensuring high performance and professional development. Work directly with the engineering and product team as a quality partner to ensure end to end quality management. Develop, maintain and execute manual test cases/test scripts, sometimes with automation. Report, track, and monitor defects on the defect tracking system Prepare and review test documentation Communicate progress, test results and quality risks with the product team.
Develop and lead the overall QC strategy, including test analysis, design, and execution for web and mobile applications.
Manage and mentor a team of QC executives, ensuring high performance and professional development.
Work directly with the engineering and product team as a quality partner to ensure end to end quality management.
Develop, maintain and execute manual test cases/test scripts, sometimes with automation.
Report, track, and monitor defects on the defect tracking system
Prepare and review test documentation
Communicate progress, test results and quality risks with the product team.

Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. Proven experience as a QC Manager or in a similar role Perfectly 7+ years of experience in QC/Testing roles, preferably in complicated B2B or B2C applications with high traffic, load and sophisticated logics. Experience in using QA software tools and processes. Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a QC Manager or in a similar role
Perfectly 7+ years of experience in QC/Testing roles, preferably in complicated B2B or B2C applications with high traffic, load and sophisticated logics.
Experience in using QA software tools and processes.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Good plus: Work experience with e-commerce (B2B or B2C), B2B solution, platforms...

Tại CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cơ hội tiếp xúc với hàng ngàn doanh nghiệp trong nước và quốc tế. Thăng tiến trong nghề nghiệp chuyên môn và trong lĩnh vực Thương Mại Điện Tử. Cơ hội thử sức trong các lĩnh vực ngoài chuyên môn chính để phát triển bản thân.
Cơ hội tiếp xúc với hàng ngàn doanh nghiệp trong nước và quốc tế.
Thăng tiến trong nghề nghiệp chuyên môn và trong lĩnh vực Thương Mại Điện Tử.
Cơ hội thử sức trong các lĩnh vực ngoài chuyên môn chính để phát triển bản thân.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI

CHI NHÁNH AROBID - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẦM NHÌN MỚI

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, số 799 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-qc-thu-nhap-toi-50-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job240027
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT phần mềm Niteco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Niteco
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CELLPHONES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu CELLPHONES
30 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 4 triệu Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh Công ty cổ phần SANAN
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tin Học Đại Phát
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bao Bì Nhựa Hưng Phát làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bao Bì Nhựa Hưng Phát
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MEDIPHARMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MEDIPHARMA
40 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Checkmate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Checkmate
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
1 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Xuất Nhập Khẩu Việt Nam (Eximbank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Truyền thông Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Art Director CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thực phẩm đồ uống Công ty Cổ phần Hàng tiêu dùng Phúc Sinh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Hàng tiêu dùng Phúc Sinh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
20 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing Manager thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại MSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Và Thương Mại MSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và xây dựng KM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và xây dựng KM Việt Nam
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Kids Plaza làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu Công ty CP Kids Plaza
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Phim và truyền hình/Báo chí/Xuất bản Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM Thiên Thủy Mộc
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Sales dịch vụ Quảng cáo/Triển lãm/Sự kiện Innovature làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Innovature
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm