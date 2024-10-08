Tuyển IT phần mềm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/11/2024
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

IT phần mềm

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 33 đường Ba Vì, phường 4, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Work closely with everyone on the project team. Be involved in Agile activities such as iteration planning, requirements analysis, deployment process, etc.
• Support to drive up Quality of products, assure the quality of releases to Production
• Create appropriate testing artifacts (such as test strategy, test plan, test case, etc,...)
• Carry out all other testing activities such as Functional testing, Smoke test, Regression testing ... and Exploratory testing as required by the project.
• Communicate status, risks, and issues to management and team members to prevent issues, risks, defects.
• Have opportunities to learn and practice Automation Testing, Performance Testing,... (Create, execute, and maintain automated test scripts in the designed framework)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Up to 4 years experience in QA / Testing, preferably in Finance / Banking.
• Experiences in software testing for Web Applications and mobile Applications (iOS and Android).
• Experiences in API testing (Restful API, SOAP API, .... with Postman, SOAPUI, ..)
• Friendly with Database queries, experience with SQL, and NoSQL.
• Familiar with Issue/ Test management tools: Jira, Confluence, Test Rails, ...
• Understand fundamental concepts of software testing – Testing Foundation (Functional and Non-functional testing, hoc testing, Exploratory testing, ...).
• Good communication and well collaboration with members of the Agile team to drive up the Quality of the product.
• Competence in requirements analysis and testing.
• Experience in technical problem solving; root cause analysis; and data gathering, analysis, and reporting within a system.
• Able to communicate English well (write, read, speak, and listen).
• Flexibility and the ability to work effectively with internal and external clients
• Strong motivation, and intellect. Resourcefulness, independence, and energy
Desirable:
• Tertiary qualifications in IT or a related field
• Knowledge/familiarity with object-oriented and programming languages (Java, Python).
• Software development experiences
• Performance testing experience

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• 13th month salary base on exactly time available monthly working at INNOTECH
• Budget for team building each quarter/ kick off project
• Birthday party each month with party/ cake and gifts/provide one paid leave
• Wedding/New Born 2,000,000/ time
• Vaccine for baby from 0-36 months: 3,000,000/ 1 year
• Provide Laptop & Extra high definition screens for working
• Performance bonus plan.
• Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 (depend on level / roles)
• Working Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM from Monday – Friday
• Working place: 33 Ba Vi Street, Tan Binh District, HCM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HEAD OFFICE: 33 Ba Vi Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC / Ha Noi: 7th Floor, Sannam Tower, No.78 Duy Tan Quarter, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

