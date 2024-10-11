Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý chất lượng Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: AEON Tân Phú, Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This job position offers a 6-month contract, as job discription as below:
Get registration certificates and check labels - Study and make clear related VN regulations with authority in case of need. Prepare dossiers and submit to authorities. Make a action plan and ensure to get certificates on time. - Understand related regulations on labelling. Check and confirm - Handle issuance of barcode Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evalate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University degrees, major in Food technology
Experienced in Food Quality Assurance at least 4 years
English Communication
Communication skill (both verbal and written)
Negotiation skills for external affairs including authorities and governments
Time management skills.
Presentation skills and choosing appropriate words as both verbal and writing skills
Computer literate: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet
Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
7-month contract and no probation period
Social insurance
Meal Allowance & Gasoline.
From 6 - 7 paid days off
Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
