Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: AEON Tân Phú, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This job position offers a 6-month contract, as job discription as below:

Get registration certificates and check labels - Study and make clear related VN regulations with authority in case of need. Prepare dossiers and submit to authorities. Make a action plan and ensure to get certificates on time. - Understand related regulations on labelling. Check and confirm - Handle issuance of barcode Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evalate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degrees, major in Food technology Experienced in Food Quality Assurance at least 4 years English Communication Communication skill (both verbal and written) Negotiation skills for external affairs including authorities and governments Time management skills. Presentation skills and choosing appropriate words as both verbal and writing skills Computer literate: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

7-month contract and no probation period Social insurance Meal Allowance & Gasoline. From 6 - 7 paid days off Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

