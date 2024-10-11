Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/10/2024
Quản lý chất lượng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý chất lượng Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: AEON Tân Phú, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This job position offers a 6-month contract, as job discription as below:
Get registration certificates and check labels - Study and make clear related VN regulations with authority in case of need. Prepare dossiers and submit to authorities. Make a action plan and ensure to get certificates on time. - Understand related regulations on labelling. Check and confirm - Handle issuance of barcode Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evalate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.
Get registration certificates and check labels - Study and make clear related VN regulations with authority in case of need. Prepare dossiers and submit to authorities. Make a action plan and ensure to get certificates on time. - Understand related regulations on labelling. Check and confirm - Handle issuance of barcode
Get registration certificates and check labels
Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories - Understand production process and make a plan to control quality from pre-production to finished products. - Evalate steady of product by a product monitoring program - Monitor quality situation at stores. Visit factories in case of need to collaborate with them to solve quality issues
Control product quality and handle quality issues as well as audit factories
Collaborate with Managements to create featured products as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degrees, major in Food technology Experienced in Food Quality Assurance at least 4 years English Communication Communication skill (both verbal and written) Negotiation skills for external affairs including authorities and governments Time management skills. Presentation skills and choosing appropriate words as both verbal and writing skills Computer literate: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet
University degrees, major in Food technology
Experienced in Food Quality Assurance at least 4 years
English Communication
Communication skill (both verbal and written)
Negotiation skills for external affairs including authorities and governments
Time management skills.
Presentation skills and choosing appropriate words as both verbal and writing skills
Computer literate: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Internet

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

7-month contract and no probation period Social insurance Meal Allowance & Gasoline. From 6 - 7 paid days off Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments
7-month contract and no probation period
Social insurance
Meal Allowance & Gasoline.
From 6 - 7 paid days off
Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM VP phía Bắc: 27 Cổ Linh, Quận Long Biên, Thành phố Hà Nội

