Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lê Duẩn, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Evaluate user stories and requirements, providing feedback.

Review and improve test plan documents. Analyze requirements for testability, pointing out gaps and potential pitfalls

Execute writing test design, test cases based on the system specification documents and prepare test data.

Perform the following test: Manual UI test, API test, Mobile/Web test, Performance test.

Performs log bugs, evaluates bug severity and keeps track bug status via JIRA as workflow actions

Review failure analysis results and implement changes that limit and/or eliminate the causes of failure

Prepare and deploy conditions and environments to perform UAT to release a new build/version.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field

2+ year experience in software testing

Strong manual testing skills for web and mobile platforms. Being able to do automation testing is a plus.

Experience in writing clear, concise and comprehensive test plans and test cases

Hands-on experience with both white box and black box testing

Experience with performance and/or security testing is a plus

Good English communication skills.

Good collaboration, and communication skills and strong team working ability.

Tại HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to work in an environment that captures the leading technologies of Vietnam and the world;

A modern working environment, respectfully contributing and sharing benefits;

Attractive salary, worthy of capacity and contribution.

Allowance for supporting the use of personal laptops, lunch, others (if any);

Full benefits according to the Vietnam Labor Law (social insurance, health insurance, 13th month salary...);

Teamwork, teambuilding activities... building a civilized and modern office culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin