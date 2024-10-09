Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 90M - 92M Hoàng Quốc Việt, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu

Documentation Management:

Read and understand requirements description. Analyze and contribute to system construction. Assist in maintaining project documentation, including project plans, progress reports, meeting minutes, and quality assurance records. Ensure that documentation is accurate, up-to-date, and easily accessible.

Quality Inspections:

Build testing plan and scenario for software based on requirements documents, business specification documents and design. Perform testing Find product errors, analyze the cause of errors. Manage and track project progress. Make test reports and evaluate product quality before handing over to customers.

Communication and Collaboration:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including project managers, engineers, designers. Communicate effectively to ensure alignment on project objectives and quality requirements. Provide regular updates on testing progress to internal stakeholders. Communicate test results, quality risks and other relevant information to both internal and external teams directly to customers.

Continuous Improvement:

Proactively identify opportunities for process improvement within project management and quality assurance. Assist in implementing best practices and lessons learned to enhance project outcomes.

Với Mức Lương Đến 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final year student/ fresh graduate. Bold passion for IT software and testing. Ready to work full-time officially. Good critical and logical thinking skills. Careful, highly organized and self-learning attitude. Strong organizational skills with attention to detail. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Ability to work effectively in a team environment. Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.). Knowledge of quality assurance principles and methodologies preferred. Good English skill is plus. Good time management.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Allowance: 3,000,000 VND/month. Participate in designing products for international-scale projects. Youthful, fun, and friendly working environment. Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to current regulations. 24/7 health insurance coverage. Annual team-building activities. Enjoy other benefits as stipulated by the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP ATOM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.