Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
Đến 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà B1, Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu

Participate in outsourcing projects with many large partners as well as develop company products. Improve and enhance the quality of existing projects. Participate in bidding for new projects for the company. Work with customers in English-speaking markets: APAC, US, UK...
Participate in outsourcing projects with many large partners as well as develop company products.
Improve and enhance the quality of existing projects.
Participate in bidding for new projects for the company.
Work with customers in English-speaking markets: APAC, US, UK...

Với Mức Lương Đến 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have at least 3 years of experience in the IT industry and at least 2 years of experience in a specialized management position. Base tech. Have coded any programming language. Have good background knowledge of the specialized field. Good use of GIT to manage source code. Have experience in developing projects according to the Agile Scrum model. High responsibility in work, good awareness of product quality. Passionate about researching and learning new technologies, self-development. Proficiency in English in 4 skills, especially communication skills. Experience working with customers in English-speaking markets: APAC, US, UK,... is an advantage. Priority is given to candidates with experience in bidding projects.
Have at least 3 years of experience in the IT industry and at least 2 years of experience in a specialized management position.
Base tech. Have coded any programming language.
Have good background knowledge of the specialized field.
Good use of GIT to manage source code.
Have experience in developing projects according to the Agile Scrum model.
High responsibility in work, good awareness of product quality.
Passionate about researching and learning new technologies, self-development.
Proficiency in English in 4 skills, especially communication skills. Experience working with customers in English-speaking markets: APAC, US, UK,... is an advantage.
Priority is given to candidates with experience in bidding projects.

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 50.000.000 VND Full salary in the probation time Bonus 13th month salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,... Annual performance review, twice/ year Sponsor exam and study costs for some professional certificates. Opportunity to work and short/long training abroad Learning encouragement fund: Japanese and English training courses held at the company, professional training courses, Udemy courses,... Take part in playing football, badminton team, board game team Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with a clear, fast, fully equipped process system. Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA,... Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. Premium healthcare insurance (VBI) annually.
Salary: up to 50.000.000 VND
Full salary in the probation time
Bonus 13th month salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,...
Annual performance review, twice/ year
Sponsor exam and study costs for some professional certificates.
Opportunity to work and short/long training abroad
Learning encouragement fund: Japanese and English training courses held at the company, professional training courses, Udemy courses,...
Take part in playing football, badminton team, board game team
Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with a clear, fast, fully equipped process system.
Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA,...
Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.
Premium healthcare insurance (VBI) annually.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

