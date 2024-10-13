Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Mức lương 700 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Nhà 2a Ngách 52/28 Tô Ngọc Vân, quân Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD

Manage the full recruitment cycle, ensuring a smooth and positive candidate experience; Source qualified, talented, and high potential candidates who embody CompassNet’s entrepreneurial spirit; Understand hiring needs of team goals, collaborate with the business development, marketing, finance and support departments; Create, and publish job profiles and distribute them on social media channels and relevant job boards; Organize and table recruitment fairs to attract candidates; Work closely with the global recruiting team to build efficient and scalable recruiting processes; Schedule phone interviews, candidate tests and feedback for applicants; Conduct reference checks and other background checks as needed.

Manage the full recruitment cycle, ensuring a smooth and positive candidate experience;

Source qualified, talented, and high potential candidates who embody CompassNet’s entrepreneurial spirit;

Understand hiring needs of team goals, collaborate with the business development, marketing, finance and support departments;

Create, and publish job profiles and distribute them on social media channels and relevant job boards;

Organize and table recruitment fairs to attract candidates;

Work closely with the global recruiting team to build efficient and scalable recruiting processes;

Schedule phone interviews, candidate tests and feedback for applicants;

Conduct reference checks and other background checks as needed.

Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of talent acquisition and direct recruiting experience within a startup, internet or online payments company preferred; Self starter who can work well autonomously and possess a “hunter” mindset to establish relationships; Excellent knowledge of sourcing and recruitment techniques including social media; Effectively manage multiple searches and assignments for candidates in various fields; Fluency in English (verbal and creative written communication skills); Ability to collaborate and work effectively in partnership with others; Professional customer service orientation, polite, friendly and commercial; Results-driven and action oriented individual who is business savvy and entrepreneurial; Able to make sound and timely decisions in an ambiguous, fast-paced environment; Mandatory requirements, of at least a bachelor degree, preferably with a commercial or HR focus; University bachelor or above is required.

3+ years of talent acquisition and direct recruiting experience within a startup, internet or online payments company preferred;

Self starter who can work well autonomously and possess a “hunter” mindset to establish relationships;

Excellent knowledge of sourcing and recruitment techniques including social media;

Effectively manage multiple searches and assignments for candidates in various fields;

Fluency in English (verbal and creative written communication skills);

Ability to collaborate and work effectively in partnership with others;

Professional customer service orientation, polite, friendly and commercial;

Results-driven and action oriented individual who is business savvy and entrepreneurial;

Able to make sound and timely decisions in an ambiguous, fast-paced environment;

Mandatory requirements, of at least a bachelor degree, preferably with a commercial or HR focus;

University bachelor or above is required.

Who should apply?

Proactive, goal-oriented individuals who take pride in what they do; Entrepreneurial and curious with a commercial mindset; Super connectors who live on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and other social media outlets; Must have interest in the Tech and Payments industry and love the adrenaline of the startup culture and community worldwide; Candidates should be available full-time and able to start as soon as possible.

Proactive, goal-oriented individuals who take pride in what they do;

Entrepreneurial and curious with a commercial mindset;

Super connectors who live on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and other social media outlets;

Must have interest in the Tech and Payments industry and love the adrenaline of the startup culture and community worldwide;

Candidates should be available full-time and able to start as soon as possible.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

If you are eager to take your career to the next level in the payment industry, this is the opportunity for you. We offer:

Competitive compensation depending on experience and skills; Private Insurance; Individual career path; Comfortable workplaces with the most up-to-date equipment; Our own chefs make delicious breakfasts, lunches and desserts for whole team; Convenient office location near West lake; High energy, international and innovative team; Annual assessments; Flexible working time; Optional business trips; Monthly team outing; Football, ping-pong and table football teams inside the company.

Competitive compensation depending on experience and skills;

Private Insurance;

Individual career path;

Comfortable workplaces with the most up-to-date equipment;

Our own chefs make delicious breakfasts, lunches and desserts for whole team;

Convenient office location near West lake;

High energy, international and innovative team;

Annual assessments;

Flexible working time;

Optional business trips;

Monthly team outing;

Football, ping-pong and table football teams inside the company.

This role is the ideal opportunity for someone looking for new challenges that would allow them to make a noticeable, positive impact in the company while learning and adapting to our fast-paced scale-up environment.

As part of our growing team in Hanoi, you will have a lot of opportunities to develop your career further with us. With future expansion plans, now is a great time to join us on our journey to change the way we pay.

Notes: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin