Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 23 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
- Hồ Chí Minh: 10F Mekong Tower, 235 Cong Hoa, Ward 13, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 23 Triệu
Participate in the development and maintenance of web applications based on Ruby on Rails.
Participating in requirements analysis, building solutions, developing software according to requirements customer demand.
Research and learn the features to provide customers with comprehensive solutions.
Với Mức Lương Đến 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 year of experience programming in Ruby on Rails.
Knowledge of SQL & NoSQL database systems.
Strong knowledge of Web (HTML, CSS, Javascript) and OOP.
Good use of source code management tools: SVN, GIT.
Experience in project development according to Agile/Scrum model.
Promote responsibility in work, good product quality awareness.
Passion for research, learning new technologies, self-development.
Good use of English communication
Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Income upto 23M
2-month probation with 100% salary
Participate in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to the provisions of the labor law
Salary review twice a year
Receive 13th month salary, bonuses for holidays, New Year, weddings, birthdays, etc.
Support for certification exam costs according to the company's regulations.
Participate in VBI insurance
Parking allowance
Seniority allowance, excellent project bonus
Annual travel and vacation according to the company's policy
Annual health check-up
Clear promotion opportunities
Opportunities to work in partner countries: Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
