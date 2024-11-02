Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 23 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 23 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 10F Mekong Tower, 235 Cong Hoa, Ward 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 23 Triệu

Participate in the development and maintenance of web applications based on Ruby on Rails. Participating in requirements analysis, building solutions, developing software according to requirements customer demand. Research and learn the features to provide customers with comprehensive solutions.

Với Mức Lương Đến 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 year of experience programming in Ruby on Rails. Knowledge of SQL & NoSQL database systems. Strong knowledge of Web (HTML, CSS, Javascript) and OOP. Good use of source code management tools: SVN, GIT. Experience in project development according to Agile/Scrum model. Promote responsibility in work, good product quality awareness. Passion for research, learning new technologies, self-development. Good use of English communication

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income upto 23M 2-month probation with 100% salary Participate in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance according to the provisions of the labor law Salary review twice a year Receive 13th month salary, bonuses for holidays, New Year, weddings, birthdays, etc. Support for certification exam costs according to the company's regulations. Participate in VBI insurance Parking allowance Seniority allowance, excellent project bonus Annual travel and vacation according to the company's policy Annual health check-up Clear promotion opportunities Opportunities to work in partner countries: Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

