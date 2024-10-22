Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
17 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Ba Đình Office, 19 Lê Thanh Nghị, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu

Master sales techniques from Telesale to Direct Sale,... Be able to manage and push multi-channel sales: Telesales, Inbox check, Market sales,... Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products Update sales script regularly to attract more potential customers Build processes and management methods for the entire Sales team Guide, monitor and evaluate team members Design diverse sales programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales,...) to achieve monthly/quarterly/yearly KPIs
Master sales techniques from Telesale to Direct Sale,...
Be able to manage and push multi-channel sales: Telesales, Inbox check, Market sales,...
Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products
Update sales script regularly to attract more potential customers
Build processes and management methods for the entire Sales team
Guide, monitor and evaluate team members
Design diverse sales programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales,...) to achieve monthly/quarterly/yearly KPIs

Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience as a Sales Leader at companies in software/e-commerce or related industries Ability to manage a sales team of 10 or more people Passion in the field of business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage Familiarity with high-pressure working environment Good communication skill Age: 25 – 40 Ability to set up, build teams and exploit multi-channel customer information Have a personal computer for work
At least 2 years of experience as a Sales Leader at companies in software/e-commerce or related industries
Ability to manage a sales team of 10 or more people
Passion in the field of business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage
Familiarity with high-pressure working environment
Good communication skill
Age: 25 – 40
Ability to set up, build teams and exploit multi-channel customer information
Have a personal computer for work

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income includes: Basic salary (from 17mil) + KPI bonus Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law Career advancement with more attractive benefits 15 days annual leave Parking allowance Probation with 100% full salary Working equipment provided after 2 months Support transportation for employees to meet remote customer Others: engagement activity, annual teambuilding, English & Chinese class,...
Income includes: Basic salary (from 17mil) + KPI bonus
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law
Career advancement with more attractive benefits
15 days annual leave
Parking allowance
Probation with 100% full salary
Working equipment provided after 2 months
Support transportation for employees to meet remote customer
Others: engagement activity, annual teambuilding, English & Chinese class,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sale-leader-thu-nhap-17-30-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job217645
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CƯỚC KIM SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CƯỚC KIM SƠN
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Thu ngân CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Facio Shop làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Facio Shop
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng ca Hộ Kinh Doanh DaBa-Cha làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hộ Kinh Doanh DaBa-Cha
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ - DỊCH VỤ - THƯƠNG MẠI MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ - DỊCH VỤ - THƯƠNG MẠI MAI
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Totalenergies
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 68 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
60 - 68 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Va Đào Tạo Sài Gòn Nhân Văn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Va Đào Tạo Sài Gòn Nhân Văn
8 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Minh Trí làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Kế Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Minh Trí
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Thuỷ Sản Ba Khuyên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thuỷ Sản Ba Khuyên
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thuỷ Sản Ba Khuyên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thuỷ Sản Ba Khuyên
Tới 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 24 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
8 - 24 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Copywriter Công ty TNHH HVNet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH HVNet
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Atlantic Commodities Vietnam Ltd (Acom)
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Manulife (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Manulife (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Manulife (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Manulife (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Masan Consumer Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Masan Consumer Holdings
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Hàn Ngân Hàng TMCP Ngoại Thương Việt Nam - Vietcombank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Ngoại Thương Việt Nam - Vietcombank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH TMT Insurance Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD Công Ty TNHH TMT Insurance Group
600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Hans World Logistic Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hans World Logistic Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Panasonic Sales Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Sales Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Yes Logistics (Member of Yang Ming Group) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Yes Logistics (Member of Yang Ming Group)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 350 - 550 USD AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
350 - 550 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Nihon Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Nihon Vina
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
40 - 70 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Huê Lợi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Huê Lợi
Trên 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm