Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Ba Đình Office, 19 Lê Thanh Nghị, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu

Master sales techniques from Telesale to Direct Sale,... Be able to manage and push multi-channel sales: Telesales, Inbox check, Market sales,... Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products Update sales script regularly to attract more potential customers Build processes and management methods for the entire Sales team Guide, monitor and evaluate team members Design diverse sales programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales,...) to achieve monthly/quarterly/yearly KPIs

Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience as a Sales Leader at companies in software/e-commerce or related industries Ability to manage a sales team of 10 or more people Passion in the field of business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage Familiarity with high-pressure working environment Good communication skill Age: 25 – 40 Ability to set up, build teams and exploit multi-channel customer information Have a personal computer for work

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income includes: Basic salary (from 17mil) + KPI bonus Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law Career advancement with more attractive benefits 15 days annual leave Parking allowance Probation with 100% full salary Working equipment provided after 2 months Support transportation for employees to meet remote customer Others: engagement activity, annual teambuilding, English & Chinese class,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin