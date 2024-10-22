Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, Tòa nhà Ba Đình Office, 19 Lê Thanh Nghị, Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu
Master sales techniques from Telesale to Direct Sale,...
Be able to manage and push multi-channel sales: Telesales, Inbox check, Market sales,...
Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products
Update sales script regularly to attract more potential customers
Build processes and management methods for the entire Sales team
Guide, monitor and evaluate team members
Design diverse sales programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales,...) to achieve monthly/quarterly/yearly KPIs
Với Mức Lương 17 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 2 years of experience as a Sales Leader at companies in software/e-commerce or related industries
Ability to manage a sales team of 10 or more people
Passion in the field of business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage
Familiarity with high-pressure working environment
Good communication skill
Age: 25 – 40
Ability to set up, build teams and exploit multi-channel customer information
Have a personal computer for work
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Income includes: Basic salary (from 17mil) + KPI bonus
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance,... according to the Labor Law
Career advancement with more attractive benefits
15 days annual leave
Parking allowance
Probation with 100% full salary
Working equipment provided after 2 months
Support transportation for employees to meet remote customer
Others: engagement activity, annual teambuilding, English & Chinese class,...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
