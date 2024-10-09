Tuyển Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: số 2 Thái Hà, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Serves as a dynamic and energetic leader, while fostering teamwork, employee morale, motivation, and open communication. Develop and implement business strategies to increase sales in the gaming industry. Stay updated on the latest E-gaming trends, analyze market, competitors, and customer behavior to develop effective sales strategies. Manage the sales team: Recruit, train, and develop the sales team to achieve targets. Evaluate employee performance and implement improvement plans. Foster a positive and professional work environment. Develop customer relationships: Build and maintain relationships with existing customers and seek new customers. Implement customer care activities to ensure customer satisfaction. Report and analyze: Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of sales activities. Prepare regular reports on business results and propose improvements.

Serves as a dynamic and energetic leader, while fostering teamwork, employee morale, motivation, and open communication.

Develop and implement business strategies to increase sales in the gaming industry.

Stay updated on the latest E-gaming trends, analyze market, competitors, and customer behavior to develop effective sales strategies.

Manage the sales team: Recruit, train, and develop the sales team to achieve targets.

Evaluate employee performance and implement improvement plans.

Foster a positive and professional work environment.

Develop customer relationships: Build and maintain relationships with existing customers and seek new customers.

Implement customer care activities to ensure customer satisfaction.

Report and analyze: Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of sales activities. Prepare regular reports on business results and propose improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Salary: Attractive salary based on performance Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in management role in a significant gaming establishment(s). Extensive gaming system experience. Knowledgeable on all kinds of Electronic Gaming machines. Experience in the Vietnam gaming environment is an advantage. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and electronic mail systems is required. Proven motivational style. Respect, and interest in learning more of different cultures. Creativity, focused and efficiency. Fluent in Korean and English. High School Degree, College or University Degree in related field preferred, from an accredited institution, and/ or equivalent work experience.

Salary: Attractive salary based on performance

Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in management role in a significant gaming establishment(s).

Extensive gaming system experience. Knowledgeable on all kinds of Electronic Gaming machines.

Experience in the Vietnam gaming environment is an advantage.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and electronic mail systems is required.

Proven motivational style.

Respect, and interest in learning more of different cultures.

Creativity, focused and efficiency.

Fluent in Korean and English.

High School Degree, College or University Degree in related field preferred, from an accredited institution, and/ or equivalent work experience.

Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary negotiable ( ) depending on experience and ability, specific discussion at interview) Be given the opportunity to develop work in a professional environment Bonuses and other benefits according to company regulations (discussed specifically during interview) The Company pays for 1 meal/day, annual health check, and holiday and Tet bonuses Health insurance and social insurance according to law.

Salary negotiable ( ) depending on experience and ability, specific discussion at interview)

Be given the opportunity to develop work in a professional environment Bonuses and other benefits according to company regulations (discussed specifically during interview)

The Company pays for 1 meal/day, annual health check, and holiday and Tet bonuses

Health insurance and social insurance according to law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin