Tuyển Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY
- Hà Nội: số 2 Thái Hà, Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ khách hàng/Vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Serves as a dynamic and energetic leader, while fostering teamwork, employee morale, motivation, and open communication.
Develop and implement business strategies to increase sales in the gaming industry.
Stay updated on the latest E-gaming trends, analyze market, competitors, and customer behavior to develop effective sales strategies.
Manage the sales team: Recruit, train, and develop the sales team to achieve targets.
Evaluate employee performance and implement improvement plans.
Foster a positive and professional work environment.
Develop customer relationships: Build and maintain relationships with existing customers and seek new customers.
Implement customer care activities to ensure customer satisfaction.
Report and analyze: Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of sales activities. Prepare regular reports on business results and propose improvements.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Salary: Attractive salary based on performance
Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in management role in a significant gaming establishment(s).
Extensive gaming system experience. Knowledgeable on all kinds of Electronic Gaming machines.
Experience in the Vietnam gaming environment is an advantage.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and electronic mail systems is required.
Proven motivational style.
Respect, and interest in learning more of different cultures.
Creativity, focused and efficiency.
Fluent in Korean and English.
High School Degree, College or University Degree in related field preferred, from an accredited institution, and/ or equivalent work experience.
Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary negotiable ( ) depending on experience and ability, specific discussion at interview)
Be given the opportunity to develop work in a professional environment Bonuses and other benefits according to company regulations (discussed specifically during interview)
The Company pays for 1 meal/day, annual health check, and holiday and Tet bonuses
Health insurance and social insurance according to law.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
