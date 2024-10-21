Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services

Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 30, ngõ 304 Hồ Tùng Mậu, Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Communicate with clients, and collect and analyze all requirements and information. Involved in contract, invoice, bill, and payment processing. Follow the lead generation process, and convert potential customers to our clients. Support the development team to communicate with the client if necessary Involve in the welcome process when a client visits. Other assigned tasks.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 30, ngõ 304 Hồ Tùng Mậu, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

