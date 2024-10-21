Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 30, ngõ 304 Hồ Tùng Mậu, Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Communicate with clients, and collect and analyze all requirements and information. Involved in contract, invoice, bill, and payment processing. Follow the lead generation process, and convert potential customers to our clients. Support the development team to communicate with the client if necessary Involve in the welcome process when a client visits. Other assigned tasks.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Ability to self-motivate and work independently. Motivational. Creative. Persuasiveness. Willingness to experiment. Excellent writing skills and willingness to use them. Excellent verbal communication skills. Microsoft Office (word, excel) and Google skills. Presentation skill IELTS 7.0 +; native speaking is additional.

Tại Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary: up to 15M. Performance-based award to be discussed. Young and dynamic working environment. Chance to experience the sale process in an IT company. Chance of learning in the professional environment. Chance of working directly with clients and improving skills. Salary review 2 times/year or on an excellent performance Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LTS Global Digital Services

