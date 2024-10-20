Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 21C Bùi Thị Xuân, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu

• Communicating with clients, meeting their demands and requirements via emails, chat or phone

• Elaborating tour programs according to clients’ requests and following the Sales Department procedures

• Building programs and pricing required by customers

• Co-operating with the operation and accounting departments to follow up and ensure the completion of the tour programs created

• Monthly report or feedback to Sales manager, product manager or higher admin level

• Updating client database as a regular basic

• Carry out other tasks assigned by the manager

Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor/Master degree in Tourism, Sales and Marketing, Foreign Trade and Economic

• Have a wide knowledge, experience of products and itinerary for the tour, hotel, destination, travel experience

• Pro-active, team spirit, good organizational and problem-solving skill

• Enthusiastic, active and open-minded

• Excellent four skills in English

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Plenty of opportunities to travel around at NO cost

• Young and dynamic work environment where 90% of colleagues are at 9x generation

• Holiday bonuses

• Extra activities like team building, employees’ birthday party, charity work, annual vacation at 5-star hotels and resorts, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH BESTPRICE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin