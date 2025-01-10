Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Receiving, processing orders in the system and email
- Inform warehouse to prepare and deliver on time
- Confirm the delivery date for the partner or customer
- Handle returns on SAP
- Handle returns by email
- Issuing red invoice to customer.
- Issuing red invoice for revenue statement at the end of each month
- Perform other tasks as assigned by our team
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have experienced at least from 6 months to 1 year in sales admin position
- Experience using the S.A.P system is preferred
- Proficient in using office software (excel, word, power point ...)
- Good communication skill, under high pressure, high sense of team responsibility
- Ability to work individually and in groups
- Enthusiasm, passion and quickly adaptation
Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
