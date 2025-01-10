Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Hoàng Văn Thái, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Receiving, processing orders in the system and email

- Inform warehouse to prepare and deliver on time

- Confirm the delivery date for the partner or customer

- Handle returns on SAP

- Handle returns by email

- Issuing red invoice to customer.

- Issuing red invoice for revenue statement at the end of each month

- Perform other tasks as assigned by our team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Have experienced at least from 6 months to 1 year in sales admin position

- Experience using the S.A.P system is preferred

- Proficient in using office software (excel, word, power point ...)

- Good communication skill, under high pressure, high sense of team responsibility

- Ability to work individually and in groups

- Enthusiasm, passion and quickly adaptation

Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lock & Lock HCM

