Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CMC V1000 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

Proactively set up presentations with customer teams (architect/ID/investor) to share about new products and new solutions so that customers can understand the products to apply in design. Build and maintain relationships with Interiors Designer, Architect, specification consultants, material coordinator, investor. Supporting, proposing on the most suitable and match products. for 3D design to bring products into spec file final during the design, tender, mock up room until mass production. Make a list of customer groups to have effective approaches working methods, and segment products to meet the needs of each customer group. Coordinate with other departments (Sales project, project administrator, sales administrator, documents....) to closely follow the project process, spec products, order progress to ensure KPIs are met. Responsible for keeping and updating projects / ID/ architect record on database Participate in events and seminars in HCM and in the province to promote the company brand and strengthen relationships with customers. Market search and survey, Responsible for introducing new products to agents and open agents in provincial areas; monitoring business situation, updating regular reports; Collect market information and competitor products in the assigned provincial area

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from University 3 - 5 years specification (or pre-sales) experience in construction materials, especially in construction. Strong communication, presentation and negotiation skills with enthusiasm. Ability to work quickly and efficiently under pressure conditions. Computer skills - MS Office. Good in English (written and oral)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CMC V1000 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 18-25 million VND + Allowances International and professional working environment Insurance according to Vietnam Labor Law: BHXH, BHYT... Training opportunities, team building, special events during the year, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CMC V1000 TOP CÔNG TY

