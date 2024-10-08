Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CMC V1000 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CMC V1000 TOP CÔNG TY
- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu
Proactively set up presentations with customer teams (architect/ID/investor) to share about new products and new solutions so that customers can understand the products to apply in design.
Build and maintain relationships with Interiors Designer, Architect, specification consultants, material coordinator, investor.
Supporting, proposing on the most suitable and match products. for 3D design to bring products into spec file final during the design, tender, mock up room until mass production.
Make a list of customer groups to have effective approaches working methods, and segment products to meet the needs of each customer group.
Coordinate with other departments (Sales project, project administrator, sales administrator, documents....) to closely follow the project process, spec products, order progress to ensure KPIs are met.
Responsible for keeping and updating projects / ID/ architect record on database
Participate in events and seminars in HCM and in the province to promote the company brand and strengthen relationships with customers.
Market search and survey, Responsible for introducing new products to agents and open agents in provincial areas; monitoring business situation, updating regular reports; Collect market information and competitor products in the assigned provincial area
Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from University
3 - 5 years specification (or pre-sales) experience in construction materials, especially in construction.
Strong communication, presentation and negotiation skills with enthusiasm.
Ability to work quickly and efficiently under pressure conditions.
Computer skills - MS Office.
Good in English (written and oral)
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CMC V1000 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 18-25 million VND + Allowances
International and professional working environment
Insurance according to Vietnam Labor Law: BHXH, BHYT...
Training opportunities, team building, special events during the year, etc
