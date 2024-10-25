Tuyển Senior Account Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Senior Account Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Support project delivery from briefing, pitching to execution.
- Prepare quotation, working schedule, contact report, pre-cost, post-cost, final report;
- Coordinate and communicate externally & internally in an effective way;
- Consult with client on project/category issues & provide actionable & proper digital solutions (with the help from direct report/AM/Account Lead)
- Develop well-written, accurate & inspiring client/creative briefs with thoughtful insights & suggesting direction;
- Daily manage to run projects & ensure everything is completed on time, within quality control & budget;
- Evaluate & manage project report before sending to client;
- Alert/Report to direct supervisor potential issues, problems during execution;
- Effectively work with team members to develop innovative ideas & strategic direction;
- Continuously update new digital trends, campaigns locally or globally to share internal team
- Working with vendors where needed to brief and review proposals.
- Help to identify opportunities to implement solutions that increase the effectiveness and efficiencies including the development of tools, process, and reports related to job responsibilities.
- Continually explore and test new digital initiatives and tools.
- Support business development activities upon existing clients (80%) and new leads (20%)..

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor in marketing, business administration, economics, technology degree or other related fields; - At least 3+ years of experience in account management. - Relevant experience on any of digital platforms, digital communications, and social management. - Well organized and detail oriented. - Good presentation. Writing, and negotiation skills; - Sociable and team work spirit. - Intermediate English skills including speaking, listening, and writing.
Preference: - Experience in any integrated projects relevant to digital platforms, digital communications, and social management is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Dynamic, young and friendly environment with enjoyable staffs activities;
- Opportunities to improve your logical thinking, teamwork capability;
- Improve your competency through daily progress;
- Annual leaves with 12 days at the beginning and insurance types following by the Labor Code;
- Profit share & share holding;
- Company trip, and quarterly team building.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 72/24 Phan Đăng Lưu, Phường 05, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

