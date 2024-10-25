Tuyển Senior Account Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU
- Hà Nội:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Support project delivery from briefing, pitching to execution.
- Prepare quotation, working schedule, contact report, pre-cost, post-cost, final report;
- Coordinate and communicate externally & internally in an effective way;
- Consult with client on project/category issues & provide actionable & proper digital solutions (with the help from direct report/AM/Account Lead)
- Develop well-written, accurate & inspiring client/creative briefs with thoughtful insights & suggesting direction;
- Daily manage to run projects & ensure everything is completed on time, within quality control & budget;
- Evaluate & manage project report before sending to client;
- Alert/Report to direct supervisor potential issues, problems during execution;
- Effectively work with team members to develop innovative ideas & strategic direction;
- Continuously update new digital trends, campaigns locally or globally to share internal team
- Working with vendors where needed to brief and review proposals.
- Help to identify opportunities to implement solutions that increase the effectiveness and efficiencies including the development of tools, process, and reports related to job responsibilities.
- Continually explore and test new digital initiatives and tools.
- Support business development activities upon existing clients (80%) and new leads (20%)..
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Preference: - Experience in any integrated projects relevant to digital platforms, digital communications, and social management is an advantage.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Opportunities to improve your logical thinking, teamwork capability;
- Improve your competency through daily progress;
- Annual leaves with 12 days at the beginning and insurance types following by the Labor Code;
- Profit share & share holding;
- Company trip, and quarterly team building.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LỬA Á CHÂU
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
