Tuyển Senior Account Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

- Support project delivery from briefing, pitching to execution.

- Prepare quotation, working schedule, contact report, pre-cost, post-cost, final report;

- Coordinate and communicate externally & internally in an effective way;

- Consult with client on project/category issues & provide actionable & proper digital solutions (with the help from direct report/AM/Account Lead)

- Develop well-written, accurate & inspiring client/creative briefs with thoughtful insights & suggesting direction;

- Daily manage to run projects & ensure everything is completed on time, within quality control & budget;

- Evaluate & manage project report before sending to client;

- Alert/Report to direct supervisor potential issues, problems during execution;

- Effectively work with team members to develop innovative ideas & strategic direction;

- Continuously update new digital trends, campaigns locally or globally to share internal team

- Working with vendors where needed to brief and review proposals.

- Help to identify opportunities to implement solutions that increase the effectiveness and efficiencies including the development of tools, process, and reports related to job responsibilities.

- Continually explore and test new digital initiatives and tools.

- Support business development activities upon existing clients (80%) and new leads (20%)..

- Bachelor in marketing, business administration, economics, technology degree or other related fields; - At least 3+ years of experience in account management. - Relevant experience on any of digital platforms, digital communications, and social management. - Well organized and detail oriented. - Good presentation. Writing, and negotiation skills; - Sociable and team work spirit. - Intermediate English skills including speaking, listening, and writing.

Preference: - Experience in any integrated projects relevant to digital platforms, digital communications, and social management is an advantage.

- Dynamic, young and friendly environment with enjoyable staffs activities;

- Opportunities to improve your logical thinking, teamwork capability;

- Improve your competency through daily progress;

- Annual leaves with 12 days at the beginning and insurance types following by the Labor Code;

- Profit share & share holding;

- Company trip, and quarterly team building.

