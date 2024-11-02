Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH MTV FLOWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV FLOWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/11/2024
Công nghệ Thông tin

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV FLOWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 43D Hồ Văn Huê, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Senior Backend Engineer (SBE) designs complex backend technology solutions, develops code, and tests and maintains new and existing systems. As part of Floware’s Infrastructure & Security team, he partners closely with development teams to define scope and requirements for reusable services with integration services and APIs, and to use appropriate technology solutions for the business. The BE is a key member of the team responsible for delivering robust solutions while defining backend standards for all development teams at Floware VN.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience designing, developing, and managing RESTful APIs 3+ years of experience developing in any of following core language: NodeJS/Ruby on Rails/JS or experience with relevant frameworks Demonstrated design and programming skills using NodeJS, JSON, Web Services, XML, XSLT, etc... Excellent experience in designing and implementing database systems with integrity, scalability, performance, reliability, security in mind English resume is preferred.
HUGE PLUS IF YOU ARE/HAVE
Excellent fullstack developer Excellent understanding of backend development best practices and standards Impeccable leadership skills and able to drive solutions Excellent understanding of CI/CD/CD Excellent experience designing and developing backend microservices
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV FLOWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly, flexible, and fun working environment Very attractive salary based on skills and experience 100% salary during probation period Premium Health Insurance Package Performance bonus up to 96 million dong or more in the year Free office lunch, fruit, coffee, tea, snack bar everyday Monthly team activity allowance Full income tax, insurance paid by company (Net Salary) 13th month of salary Great opportunity for career development Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV FLOWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 43D/52 Hồ Văn Huê, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

