Tuyển IT phần mềm BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu

About us
Founded in 2006 & began developing Magento solutions in 2007, On Tap has become the UK’s longest-serving official Magento Solutions Partner. With years of experience, we’ve mastered what makes a great eCommerce site and expanded our expertise to platforms like Shopware, Shopify, and BigCommerce, while maintaining our focus on eCommerce.
Today, we provide white label services to an ever-growing number of development agencies, helping them deliver projects, increase revenue, and stay competitive. Our products division includes Aitoc, which supports a wide range of Magento/Adobe Commerce modules, and AuditIQ, a 24/7 assistant that ensures websites are secure, updated, and optimized across leading ecommerce platforms. We are actively seeking a Senior Developer to be in charge of our Core Platform. This role is ideal for a skilled developer with a strong foundation in PHP 8+ and experience in building and maintaining scalable services.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain core services Create new APIs and API consumers Analyze data and build processing pipelines Write clean, maintainable PHP 8+ code
Proficiency with PHP 8+ and Laravel Strong analytical skills and problem-solving mindset eCommerce development experience with any of the following: Magento 2, Shopify, or WooCommerce Good understanding of SQL databases and data retrieval Experience with Git and version control systems Strong English writing skills (IELTS 6.5 or equivalent)
Nice to have
Sysadmin experience with building and maintaining Linux-based systems Data engineering experience Familiarity with DevOps practices and/or cloud services Experience with frontend technologies like Tailwind, AlpineJS, Livewire, FilamentPHP
Salary: Up to 50M Gross. Reviewed every 6 months
5-day workweek, from 9AM to 6.15PM, Monday to Friday. (3AM to 12PM UK Time)
Agile working environment that respects differences and focuses on human development
Opportunities to participate in clubs: Football, running, game, etc.
Team-building events, picnics, and summer trips
Scenic office on 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, and 20th floors. Free access to tea and coffee.
13.5 days of annual absence (12 days in accordance with the law + 1.5 days company trip)
Social and health insurance in accordance with the Vietnam Labor Code
Birthday gifts, seniority allowance, course & certificate coverage
