Tuyển Senior Backend Developer thu nhập Tới 60 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Đến 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 275 Nguyễn Trãi Thanh Xuân Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

About the Role We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Backend Developer to join our dynamic team and help build a low code/no code platform designed to serve millions of users. This role offers the opportunity to tackle challenging problems at scale and make meaningful contributions to our platform.

Key Responsibilities:

· Design and develop high-performance APIs and backend systems.

· Optimize and manage database design.

· Maintain a robust and clean codebase.

· Research and implement new technologies and tools to improve the platform.

Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills and Experience Required:

· 4+ years of experience with NodeJS and frameworks such as ExpressJS.

· Proficiency with TypeScript or Object-Oriented Programming.

· Proficiency with databases such as MySQL, Redis, Postgre (experience with RabbitMQ & Kafka is a plus).

· Strong understanding RESTful services, Microservices architecture, and Design Patterns. · Experience with RESTful APIs, Webhook, Oauth2 · Experience with source code management tools like GIT.

· Ability to handle high-pressure situations, meeting deadlines while maintaining product quality.

· Proactive with a strong sense of responsibility to complete tasks efficiently.

· Experience with Microservices running on Kubernetes or Swarm is a plus.

· Familiarity with distributed systems is highly desirable.

Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you‘d love working here:

• Meaningful work with passionate colleagues;

• Attractive compensation, regular assessments, and salary reviews;

• Year-end bonus & performance bonus;

• 15 to 20+ paid day off per year;

• Attractive benefits for team activities (team building, team outing, sport, trade union activities);

• Very nice & open office with full of accessories for active recreation, sport, fruits, coffee, and tea;

• We create an environment where you can be the best of yourself, grow with us and together we make it works.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo

