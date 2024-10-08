Tuyển Senior Backend Developer thu nhập Tới 60 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Senior Backend Developer thu nhập Tới 60 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo

Mức lương
Đến 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 275 Nguyễn Trãi Thanh Xuân Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu

About the Role We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Backend Developer to join our dynamic team and help build a low code/no code platform designed to serve millions of users. This role offers the opportunity to tackle challenging problems at scale and make meaningful contributions to our platform.
Key Responsibilities:
· Design and develop high-performance APIs and backend systems.
· Optimize and manage database design.
· Maintain a robust and clean codebase.
· Research and implement new technologies and tools to improve the platform.

Với Mức Lương Đến 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills and Experience Required:
· 4+ years of experience with NodeJS and frameworks such as ExpressJS.
· Proficiency with TypeScript or Object-Oriented Programming.
· Proficiency with databases such as MySQL, Redis, Postgre (experience with RabbitMQ & Kafka is a plus).
· Strong understanding RESTful services, Microservices architecture, and Design Patterns. · Experience with RESTful APIs, Webhook, Oauth2 · Experience with source code management tools like GIT.
· Ability to handle high-pressure situations, meeting deadlines while maintaining product quality.
· Proactive with a strong sense of responsibility to complete tasks efficiently.
· Experience with Microservices running on Kubernetes or Swarm is a plus.
· Familiarity with distributed systems is highly desirable.

Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you‘d love working here:
• Meaningful work with passionate colleagues;
• Attractive compensation, regular assessments, and salary reviews;
• Year-end bonus & performance bonus;
• 15 to 20+ paid day off per year;
• Attractive benefits for team activities (team building, team outing, sport, trade union activities);
• Very nice & open office with full of accessories for active recreation, sport, fruits, coffee, and tea;
• We create an environment where you can be the best of yourself, grow with us and together we make it works.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo

Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng M, toà nhà B Golden Land, 275 Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Thanh Xuân Trung, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

