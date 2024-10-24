Tuyển Senior Backend Engineer thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO

Mức lương
2 - 4 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Vinaconex 3, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD

Architect, design, and implement high-quality, scalable, and secure software solutions. Implement back-end and off-chain functionalities in Typescript, Go, PostgresQL, Redis, Docker, Kafka. Further optimize the back-end and database for performance, compatibility. Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues. Continuously improve system performance, reliability, and scalability. Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code. Mentor and guide other team members, providing technical guidance and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:
Technical skills:
Strong back-end development skills with experience in languages such as Typescript, Java, Python, or Go. Strong knowledge of database systems (SQL and NoSQL) Experience with version control systems (Git) and CI/CD pipelines. Experience with RESTful API, GraphQL, WebSocket, functional programming, type theory. Knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud) and containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).
Soft skills:
Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary: $2000-4000/month. (negotiable) Minimum bonus: 13th month bonus, token bonus, product launch bonus. More bonus depending on annual revenue Probation 2 months with 100% salary. Work 40 hours/week, remote working is negotiable. Laptop and monitor, 2 WFH days per month Annual leave: 16 days and other leaves/public holidays in accordance with the Labor Law of Vietnam. Annual medical check-up for Vietnamese residents. Performance and salary review every 6 months. Work with a good DevOps process and cutting-edge technologies. We embrace and experiment with the newest and hottest tech in the world. Work with a global team of world-class talents with experience in algorithm, functional programming, DevOps, crypto and DeFi. Annual team-building abroad.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 31 BT4-3 Vinaconex3, đường Trung Thư, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

