Tuyển Senior Backend Engineer thu nhập 2,000 - 4,000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 2 - 4 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Vinaconex 3, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD

Architect, design, and implement high-quality, scalable, and secure software solutions. Implement back-end and off-chain functionalities in Typescript, Go, PostgresQL, Redis, Docker, Kafka. Further optimize the back-end and database for performance, compatibility. Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues. Continuously improve system performance, reliability, and scalability. Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code. Mentor and guide other team members, providing technical guidance and fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years of professional software development experience. Proven experience as a senior software engineer or similar role.

Experience working in finance products or blockchain products is a plus.

Technical skills:

Strong back-end development skills with experience in languages such as Typescript, Java, Python, or Go. Strong knowledge of database systems (SQL and NoSQL) Experience with version control systems (Git) and CI/CD pipelines. Experience with RESTful API, GraphQL, WebSocket, functional programming, type theory. Knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud) and containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).

Soft skills:

Good at problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically and creatively. Strong communication and collaboration skills. Leadership abilities with experience mentoring and guiding junior engineers. Ability to communicate and work in English.

Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary: $2000-4000/month. (negotiable) Minimum bonus: 13th month bonus, token bonus, product launch bonus. More bonus depending on annual revenue Probation 2 months with 100% salary. Work 40 hours/week, remote working is negotiable. Laptop and monitor, 2 WFH days per month Annual leave: 16 days and other leaves/public holidays in accordance with the Labor Law of Vietnam. Annual medical check-up for Vietnamese residents. Performance and salary review every 6 months. Work with a good DevOps process and cutting-edge technologies. We embrace and experiment with the newest and hottest tech in the world. Work with a global team of world-class talents with experience in algorithm, functional programming, DevOps, crypto and DeFi. Annual team-building abroad.

Hiring process: 01 round (live test + interview)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CATDANO

