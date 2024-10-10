Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng TNE Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 13 - 15 - 17 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop a robust pipeline of opportunities with potential agents, schools, universities, educational institutes and other B2B clients. Recruit new agents/partners and onboard them. Provide high quality product and process training to agents. Present company and build long-term trusting relationships to potential clients, partners. Identify client needs and suggest appropriate solutions in order to deliver customized product solutions and satisfactory services. Proactively seek new business opportunities in the market to contribute to short-term, medium-term, long term growth. Gather information from partners on competitor activity enabling greater in market competitor awareness and analysis Work alongside sales and marketing to understand and identify market trends and opportunities for student recruitment. Report weekly/monthly/quarterly results. Other appropriate requests by line manager.

Develop a robust pipeline of opportunities with potential agents, schools, universities, educational institutes and other B2B clients.

Recruit new agents/partners and onboard them.

Provide high quality product and process training to agents.

Present company and build long-term trusting relationships to potential clients, partners.

Identify client needs and suggest appropriate solutions in order to deliver customized product solutions and satisfactory services.

Proactively seek new business opportunities in the market to contribute to short-term, medium-term, long term growth.

Gather information from partners on competitor activity enabling greater in market competitor awareness and analysis

Work alongside sales and marketing to understand and identify market trends and opportunities for student recruitment.

Report weekly/monthly/quarterly results.

Other appropriate requests by line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 3-4 years of proven work professional experience with track record in business & partnership development in higher education or international student recruitment. Bachelor’s Degree in Sales & Marketing, Business Administration, or any related fields. Knowledge of international education systems. Strong network with schools, colleges, universities, overseas study agencies and other relevant partners; or experience in overseas study field is a plus. Hands-on experience with multiple sales techniques (including cold calls). Professional & strong written and verbal communication in both English and Vietnamese. Excellent presentation, communication, and interpersonal skills. Ability to work under high pressure and targets. Sales and results oriented; passion to deliver the highest levels of customer service at all times. Adaptability to adjusted working hours, to changes in priorities and business needs. Willing to travel on job demand. Native Vietnamese speaker.

Minimum 3-4 years of proven work professional experience with track record in business & partnership development in higher education or international student recruitment.

Bachelor’s Degree in Sales & Marketing, Business Administration, or any related fields.

Knowledge of international education systems.

Strong network with schools, colleges, universities, overseas study agencies and other relevant partners; or experience in overseas study field is a plus.

Hands-on experience with multiple sales techniques (including cold calls).

Professional & strong written and verbal communication in both English and Vietnamese.

Excellent presentation, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under high pressure and targets.

Sales and results oriented; passion to deliver the highest levels of customer service at all times.

Adaptability to adjusted working hours, to changes in priorities and business needs.

Willing to travel on job demand.

Native Vietnamese speaker.

Tại TNE Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive VND salary depending on proven track record in meeting all the key selection criteria, the candidate’s experience and background. Bonus Scheme: (1) 13th month salary (paid by the end of the year pro rata); (2) KPI-based bonus/Annual Salary & Performance Review Annual leaves; full mandatory insurance (SI,HI,UI); private accident insurance; free parking; ect... Opportunities to grow professionally and play a critical role to shape the next stage of our company’s growth. Staff development programs in Vietnam and/or overseas.

Competitive VND salary depending on proven track record in meeting all the key selection criteria, the candidate’s experience and background.

Bonus Scheme: (1) 13th month salary (paid by the end of the year pro rata); (2) KPI-based bonus/Annual Salary & Performance Review

Annual leaves; full mandatory insurance (SI,HI,UI); private accident insurance; free parking; ect...

Opportunities to grow professionally and play a critical role to shape the next stage of our company’s growth.

Staff development programs in Vietnam and/or overseas.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNE Global

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin