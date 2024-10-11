Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty Cổ phần Bản địa hóa GTE Localize làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Mipec Tower, 229 Tây Sơn, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create and edit compelling articles in adherence to SEO standards for our website, social media platforms, blogs, emails, and other marketing materials Engage in thorough research for content creation and establish a workflow for utilizing prompt AI for diverse content formats. Support SEO tasks such as sharing backlinks and internal linking. Deliver basic SEO content training, conduct searches, and manage content freelancers when necessary.

Other tasks from Direct Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent writing and editing skills in English At least 3 years of experience in producing SEO content. Prior experience with B2B businesses and multinational companies is an advantage. The ability to be independent in the writing process, including comprehending the keyword table, outlining and strategizing content deployment Understanding user search intentions Understanding of useful content and staying updated on content algorithms annually updated by Google. The ability to use design tools such as Canva, Figma (Knowing how to use photo design/video editing/editing software is an advantage) Working knowledge of project management software such as Base, Workflow, etc., is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Bản địa hóa GTE Localize Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive compensation package: Base salary (Negotiable) + Com 13th-month salary. Extra Healthcare Insurance, year-end bonus and oversea company trip. 12-16 annual leave days; 10 days of paid sick & career’s leave. Professional training, an opportunity for knowledge and skill development. Active, friendly, challenging and international working environment. 5 working days/week. Other benefits in compliance with Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Bản địa hóa GTE Localize

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.