Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 98/28 Đường Năm Châu, Phường 11, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain web applications using AngularJS, Java, and JavaScript. Design and implement backend services using Java 17, Spring Boot 3.0, and NodeJS 16. Manage and optimize databases including PostgreSQL, Redis, ElasticSearch, and DynamoDB. Utilize AWS for cloud services and Terraform for infrastructure as code. Implement containerization using Docker products. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features. Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications. Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field. Proven experience as a Full-Stack Developer (5+ years). Proficiency in Amazon Web Services (AWS), AngularJS, Docker products, Java, JavaScript, and Terraterm. Strong understanding of web application development. Excellent communication skills in English (daily working language). Experience with Agile development methodologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with additional front-end frameworks and libraries. Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices. Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. A self-motivated learner, always striving for personal growth and development. Confident in sharing knowledge and collaborating across teams, regardless of technical expertise.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package. Opportunities for professional growth and development. A collaborative and inclusive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK

