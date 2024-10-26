Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK

Công nghệ Thông tin

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 98/28 Đường Năm Châu, Phường 11, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain web applications using AngularJS, Java, and JavaScript. Design and implement backend services using Java 17, Spring Boot 3.0, and NodeJS 16. Manage and optimize databases including PostgreSQL, Redis, ElasticSearch, and DynamoDB. Utilize AWS for cloud services and Terraform for infrastructure as code. Implement containerization using Docker products. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features. Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications. Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback.
Develop and maintain web applications using AngularJS, Java, and JavaScript.
Design and implement backend services using Java 17, Spring Boot 3.0, and NodeJS 16.
Manage and optimize databases including PostgreSQL, Redis, ElasticSearch, and DynamoDB.
Utilize AWS for cloud services and Terraform for infrastructure as code.
Implement containerization using Docker products.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field. Proven experience as a Full-Stack Developer (5+ years). Proficiency in Amazon Web Services (AWS), AngularJS, Docker products, Java, JavaScript, and Terraterm. Strong understanding of web application development. Excellent communication skills in English (daily working language). Experience with Agile development methodologies.
Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Full-Stack Developer (5+ years).
Proficiency in Amazon Web Services (AWS), AngularJS, Docker products, Java, JavaScript, and Terraterm.
Strong understanding of web application development.
Excellent communication skills in English (daily working language).
Experience with Agile development methodologies.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with additional front-end frameworks and libraries. Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices. Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. A self-motivated learner, always striving for personal growth and development. Confident in sharing knowledge and collaborating across teams, regardless of technical expertise.
Experience with additional front-end frameworks and libraries.
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
A self-motivated learner, always striving for personal growth and development.
Confident in sharing knowledge and collaborating across teams, regardless of technical expertise.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits package. Opportunities for professional growth and development. A collaborative and inclusive work environment.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A collaborative and inclusive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ Ô TÔ ĐIỆN EMTEK

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 61/17 Bình Giã, Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-senior-fullstack-developer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job232181
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phẩn Công Nghệ ITG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phẩn Công Nghệ ITG
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH HAPOSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HAPOSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN RIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN RIC VIỆT NAM
3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN NHÂN LỰC TALENTBRIDGE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN NHÂN LỰC TALENTBRIDGE
5 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Biên tập viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ Y KHOA VÀ THẨM MỸ HERIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ Y KHOA VÀ THẨM MỸ HERIN VIỆT NAM
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tiên phong Công nghệ số làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tiên phong Công nghệ số
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Bora Store làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bora Store
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH BUDDING BEAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BUDDING BEAN VIỆT NAM
3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Thiên Thần làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Thiên Thần
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công ty cổ phần Crosify làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Crosify
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO DƯỠNG TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO DƯỠNG TOÀN CẦU
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên lái xe CÔNG TY TNHH SÂN KHẤU CHUYÊN NGHIỆP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SÂN KHẤU CHUYÊN NGHIỆP
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ PALFISH SINGAPORE - VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ PALFISH SINGAPORE - VIETNAM
15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Đầu tư Khánh Huyền làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Đầu tư Khánh Huyền
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty TNHH Zei Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu Công ty TNHH Zei Group
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Hanvina Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Hanvina Travel
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán kho CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG HDA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG HDA VIỆT NAM
Trên 8.2 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SƠN PRO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SƠN PRO VIỆT NAM
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục & Đào tạo IMAP Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần thú y Agriviet làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thú y Agriviet
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP cơ khí Thành An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP cơ khí Thành An
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY TNHH MÔ HÌNH VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MÔ HÌNH VIỆT
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN NAM Y ĐƯỜNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN NAM Y ĐƯỜNG
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển ADB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và phát triển ADB Việt Nam
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM WINWHALE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT NAM WINWHALE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty Cổ Phần Kingwood Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Kingwood Việt Nam
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MIRAI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MIRAI VIỆT NAM
4 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BA HUÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BA HUÂN
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm