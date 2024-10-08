Tuyển Senior IOS Developer thu nhập 30 - 55 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương 30 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 25, toà B1 - Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Đại Mỗ, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc

Participate in programming and developing mobile applications in iOS language Research, learn features to meet customers with comprehensive solutions Coordinate with project team members, QA team, Test, customers to deploy projects Level: Senior - teamlead - project manager

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 3 years of experience building applications on mobile platforms using iOS

Team leader experience is an advantage

Master knowledge of OOP, Design Pattern. Understanding of UI/UX.

Good use of source management tools: SVN, GIT.

Highly responsible in work, good awareness of product quality.

Passionate about researching and learning new technologies, self-development.

Good English communication skills. (B1 or 6.0 ielts+)

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Salary: 30.000.000 - 55.000.000 VND ● Full salary in the probation time ● Bonus 13th month salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,... ● Annual performance review, twice/ year ● Sponsor exam and study costs for some professional certificates. ● Opportunity to work and short/long training abroad ● Learning encouragement fund: Japanese and English training courses held at the company, professional training courses, Udemy courses,... ● Take part in playing football, badminton team, board game team ● Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with a clear, fast, fully equipped process system. ● Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA,... ● Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. ● Premium healthcare insurance (VBI) annually.

Note: MOR software is also looking for many mobile programmers, with any experience with one of the languages: iOS, Flutter, React Native; 3+ years of experience

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin