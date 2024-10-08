Tuyển Senior IOS Developer thu nhập 30 - 55 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
- Hà Nội: Tầng 25, toà B1
- Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Đại Mỗ, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu
Participate in programming and developing mobile applications in iOS language
Research, learn features to meet customers with comprehensive solutions
Coordinate with project team members, QA team, Test, customers to deploy projects
Level: Senior - teamlead - project manager
Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Team leader experience is an advantage
Master knowledge of OOP, Design Pattern. Understanding of UI/UX.
Good use of source management tools: SVN, GIT.
Highly responsible in work, good awareness of product quality.
Passionate about researching and learning new technologies, self-development.
Good English communication skills. (B1 or 6.0 ielts+)
Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Note: MOR software is also looking for many mobile programmers, with any experience with one of the languages: iOS, Flutter, React Native; 3+ years of experience
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
