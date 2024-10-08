Tuyển Senior IOS Developer thu nhập 30 - 55 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Senior IOS Developer thu nhập 30 - 55 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
30 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 25, toà B1

- Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Đại Mỗ, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu

Participate in programming and developing mobile applications in iOS language Research, learn features to meet customers with comprehensive solutions Coordinate with project team members, QA team, Test, customers to deploy projects Level: Senior - teamlead - project manager
Participate in programming and developing mobile applications in iOS language
Research, learn features to meet customers with comprehensive solutions
Coordinate with project team members, QA team, Test, customers to deploy projects
Level: Senior - teamlead - project manager

Với Mức Lương 30 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience building applications on mobile platforms using iOS
Team leader experience is an advantage
Master knowledge of OOP, Design Pattern. Understanding of UI/UX.
Good use of source management tools: SVN, GIT.
Highly responsible in work, good awareness of product quality.
Passionate about researching and learning new technologies, self-development.
Good English communication skills. (B1 or 6.0 ielts+)

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Salary: 30.000.000 - 55.000.000 VND ● Full salary in the probation time ● Bonus 13th month salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,... ● Annual performance review, twice/ year ● Sponsor exam and study costs for some professional certificates. ● Opportunity to work and short/long training abroad ● Learning encouragement fund: Japanese and English training courses held at the company, professional training courses, Udemy courses,... ● Take part in playing football, badminton team, board game team ● Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with a clear, fast, fully equipped process system. ● Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA,... ● Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law. ● Premium healthcare insurance (VBI) annually.
Note: MOR software is also looking for many mobile programmers, with any experience with one of the languages: iOS, Flutter, React Native; 3+ years of experience

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

