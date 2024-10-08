Tuyển Senior Mobile Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/11/2024
Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phú Mỹ Hưng, Quận 7, HCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in big projects belongs to Finance & Insurance. Write high-quality code to implement software features or fix bugs. Be in charge of entire application lifecycle from concept, design, test, release, document, and support. Participate in all software development activities following the Scrum process. Work closely with the Design and Backend Development team to enhance UX/UI and persist data.
Participate in big projects belongs to Finance & Insurance.
Write high-quality code to implement software features or fix bugs.
Be in charge of entire application lifecycle from concept, design, test, release, document, and support.
Participate in all software development activities following the Scrum process.
Work closely with the Design and Backend Development team to enhance UX/UI and persist data.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University graduate or above in Information Technology, Finance and Banking. At least 3 years of experience with React Native. Experienced with network communication like HTTP/HTTPS, RESTful API, OAUTH2, handling JSON/XML. Excellent experience with React/React Native Library best practices and conventions, JSX, React Component, Redux. Have knowledge of security concepts like encryption, hashing, JWT, OWASP. Experience with Push Notification, Map, Google services. Developing applications with a strong focus on UI and UX design. Have a working knowledge in the fundamentals in Object-Oriented Design, Data Structures, Algorithm Design, and Design Patterns. Can learn new technology quickly.
University graduate or above in Information Technology, Finance and Banking.
At least 3 years of experience with React Native.
Experienced with network communication like HTTP/HTTPS, RESTful API, OAUTH2, handling JSON/XML.
Excellent experience with React/React Native Library best practices and conventions, JSX, React Component, Redux.
Have knowledge of security concepts like encryption, hashing, JWT, OWASP.
Experience with Push Notification, Map, Google services.
Developing applications with a strong focus on UI and UX design.
Have a working knowledge in the fundamentals in Object-Oriented Design, Data Structures, Algorithm Design, and Design Patterns.
Can learn new technology quickly.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th Salary + Performance Bonus. Pass probation Bonus. Premium healthcare insurance benefits (PVI Insurance package) and family medical benefit (based on the level of experience). Provide the famous e-learning platform-Udemy, to encourage continuous learning to adapt to the T-shape model. Flexible working time: only 8 hours required as continual working-time at the office. Annual leave up to 17 days: 12 days paid leave + 5 days' sick leave. Professional and Personal Development Training Programs. 4 Stars standard company trip in summer and a big annual Year-End-Party. Coffee and snacks provided. Holiday celebrations and parties for team members and family.
13th Salary + Performance Bonus.
Pass probation Bonus.
Premium healthcare insurance benefits (PVI Insurance package) and family medical benefit (based on the level of experience).
Provide the famous e-learning platform-Udemy, to encourage continuous learning to adapt to the T-shape model.
Flexible working time: only 8 hours required as continual working-time at the office.
Annual leave up to 17 days: 12 days paid leave + 5 days’ sick leave.
Professional and Personal Development Training Programs.
4 Stars standard company trip in summer and a big annual Year-End-Party.
Coffee and snacks provided.
Holiday celebrations and parties for team members and family.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên

Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Copac Square, 12 Tôn Đản, Phường 13, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

