Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Mức lương
Từ 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Từ 2 USD
● Perform development API on PHP (Laravel) and/or Java support maintains systems.
● Work in a team or independently, following the process.
● Ensure meeting deadlines and quality standards.
● Other tasks assigned by Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương Từ 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Requires a bachelor’s degree (preferably in Computer Science).
● At least 5 years technical experience in PHP (Laravel)
● Good experience in Java Spring Boots
● Solid understanding of object-oriented programming.
● Skill for writing reusable Java libraries.
● Concepts of MVC, JDBC, and RESTful.
● Good at communication skills.
● Familiarity with:
○ Spring boot.
○ Elastic, MongoDB, MySQL.
○ AWS: EC2, S3.
○ RabbitMQ end/or Kafka.
○ OAuth 2, JWT
Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● A competitive salary package that fits your skills, experiences, and contributions.
● Holiday and New Year bonus.
● Provision of necessary working equipment.
● A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
