Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2 USD

Mức lương Từ 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25, Bình Thạnh

● Perform development API on PHP (Laravel) and/or Java support maintains systems.

● Work in a team or independently, following the process.

● Ensure meeting deadlines and quality standards.

● Other tasks assigned by Line Manager.

● Requires a bachelor’s degree (preferably in Computer Science).

● At least 5 years technical experience in PHP (Laravel)

● Good experience in Java Spring Boots

● Solid understanding of object-oriented programming.

● Skill for writing reusable Java libraries.

● Concepts of MVC, JDBC, and RESTful.

● Good at communication skills.

● Familiarity with:

○ Spring boot.

○ Elastic, MongoDB, MySQL.

○ AWS: EC2, S3.

○ RabbitMQ end/or Kafka.

○ OAuth 2, JWT

Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● A competitive salary package that fits your skills, experiences, and contributions.

● Holiday and New Year bonus.

● Provision of necessary working equipment.

● A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.

