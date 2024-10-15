Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu

Get to know the position:

• Collaborate daily with a diverse set of specialists, including researchers, product managers, business stakeholders, writers and engineers to build great user experience which delivers business results.

• Work with Engineering and other related groups to ensure features/services work well.

• Turn data from market, industry trends, competitive analysis, and user experience research into user insights

• Participate in user researches and testing activities

• Ensure all versions of project UX/UI documents are complete, current, and stored/ archived appropriately

Core Responsibilities:

• Plan and conduct cross functional (PM, Engineering, Business stakeholders etc.) product strategy workshops to facilitate ideation, prioritization, and creation of UX.

• Conduct & facilitate requirements, design, and implementation reviews.

• Work with other project stakeholders to deliver the Information Architecture, User Journey map and wireframe flow for new projects.

• Plan and participate in ongoing usability testing and assessment.

• Conduct desk check of User Interface during engineering development phases.

• Research industry UX/UI trends and analyze competitor sites, strategies.

• Regular review of usage data to analyze user behavior and pain points

• Ensure all versions of project UX/UI documents are complete, current, and stored/ archived appropriately.

• Participate in key internal meetings including weekly status updates and planning sessions

Với Mức Lương Đến 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• From 4-5 years of experience in UX/UI design

• Excellent understanding of user experience design for the Web, mobile, or touch devices.

• Good visual design thinking and experience in user interface design

• Experience with Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, or other design tools.

• Ability to prototype and demonstrate design concepts to extended stakeholders using Invision, Principle or Framer tools.

• Working knowledge of common mobile and front-end web development

• Experience in conducting user research through various methods, and abilitiy to translate researches finding into tangible product feature requirements or improvements is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• 13th month salary, project bonus, gifts (New Year, birthday, 8/3, 20/10..)

• Lunch allowance and parking free

• Team building, company trip

• Insurance after 2 months of probation

• Training in work and fast-track your career path

• Working in a friendly and professional environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

