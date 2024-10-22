Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà Mitec, Dương Đình Nghệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Plan and research keywords, outline writing articles Build and implement link building strategies Periodically optimize on-page, off-page Propose changes/improvements to website structure, content, linking as well as other factors to optimize SEO effectiveness Monitor, evaluate, and supervise SEO results Always update industry trends and algorithm changes to adjust SEO strategies. Report work results to superiors Other tasks related to performance marketing as required by superiors
Plan and research keywords, outline writing articles
Build and implement link building strategies
Periodically optimize on-page, off-page
Propose changes/improvements to website structure, content, linking as well as other factors to optimize SEO effectiveness
Monitor, evaluate, and supervise SEO results
Always update industry trends and algorithm changes to adjust SEO strategies.
Report work results to superiors
Other tasks related to performance marketing as required by superiors

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from Marketing/ Business/ Communication degree. Have experience in SEO > 1 year. Priority is given to those who have done Global SEO Completing GVT‘s SEO course is a plus. Mastering knowledge of website structure, on-page, off-page, user experience Reading and understanding English well Knowing how to use analysis tools, software to support SEO; Google Analytic, Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush, AI ... Proficient in using word excel, good data analysis and processing skills. Quick, good learning and grasping ability Proactive, knowing how to manage work and time.
Graduated from Marketing/ Business/ Communication degree.
Have experience in SEO > 1 year. Priority is given to those who have done Global SEO
Completing GVT‘s SEO course is a plus.
Mastering knowledge of website structure, on-page, off-page, user experience
Reading and understanding English well
Knowing how to use analysis tools, software to support SEO; Google Analytic, Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush, AI ...
Proficient in using word excel, good data analysis and processing skills.
Quick, good learning and grasping ability
Proactive, knowing how to manage work and time.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have
Attractive salary Review salary twice a year Performance bonus every quarter/year depend on the entire company‘s performance Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path Participate in internal training programs to improve skills Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ... Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
Attractive salary
Review salary twice a year
Performance bonus every quarter/year depend on the entire company‘s performance
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
With other benefits
Social Insurance according to Labor Law Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills Annual premium health check 13 days of annual leave per year Opportunities to obtain international certificates
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills
Annual premium health check
13 days of annual leave per year
Opportunities to obtain international certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà MITEC, Lô E2, Khu đô thị mới Cầu Giấy, Phường Yên Hòa, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-seo-executive-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job217946
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SỰ KIỆN VÀ DU LỊCH XUYÊN VIỆT SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SỰ KIỆN VÀ DU LỊCH XUYÊN VIỆT SÀI GÒN
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG A PLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG A PLUS
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÁY VÀ THIẾT BỊ TST làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÁY VÀ THIẾT BỊ TST
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VẺ ĐẸP TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VẺ ĐẸP TOÀN CẦU
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ ADP LOXSON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ ADP LOXSON VIỆT NAM
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Barbaard làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Barbaard
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LITTLE MALL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LITTLE MALL
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp First Trust làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp First Trust
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Trên 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm Chất lượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phần mềm Chất lượng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Tin học Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Alpha làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Alpha
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại dịch vụ Thành Phố Xanh (Green City JSC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại dịch vụ Thành Phố Xanh (Green City JSC)
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MELROSEKOREA VIET NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MELROSEKOREA VIET NAM
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Quê Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Quê Việt
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho Công ty cổ phần thương mại JDD Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thương mại JDD Việt Nam
6.5 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thời Trang MELYA.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thời Trang MELYA.vn
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu Công ty CP Bất động sản T&T Homes
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng iPOS.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu iPOS.vn
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Flash Fulfillment Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Flash Fulfillment Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2,500 USD Techcombank
1,200 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD IIG VIỆT NAM
500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quân Đội - MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quân Đội - MB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2,500 USD Techcombank
1,200 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán Công Ty TNHH Cơ Điện Đại Phúc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 600 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Cơ Điện Đại Phúc
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer The Woodpecker Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu The Woodpecker Studio
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU RUTOP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU RUTOP VIỆT NAM
800 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng FOXAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FOXAI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Xây Dựng CEG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Xây Dựng CEG Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm