Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
- Hà Nội: Toà nhà Mitec, Dương Đình Nghệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Plan and research keywords, outline writing articles
Build and implement link building strategies
Periodically optimize on-page, off-page
Propose changes/improvements to website structure, content, linking as well as other factors to optimize SEO effectiveness
Monitor, evaluate, and supervise SEO results
Always update industry trends and algorithm changes to adjust SEO strategies.
Report work results to superiors
Other tasks related to performance marketing as required by superiors
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from Marketing/ Business/ Communication degree.
Have experience in SEO > 1 year. Priority is given to those who have done Global SEO
Completing GVT‘s SEO course is a plus.
Mastering knowledge of website structure, on-page, off-page, user experience
Reading and understanding English well
Knowing how to use analysis tools, software to support SEO; Google Analytic, Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush, AI ...
Proficient in using word excel, good data analysis and processing skills.
Quick, good learning and grasping ability
Proactive, knowing how to manage work and time.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary Review salary twice a year Performance bonus every quarter/year depend on the entire company‘s performance Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path Participate in internal training programs to improve skills Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ... Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
Attractive salary
Review salary twice a year
Performance bonus every quarter/year depend on the entire company‘s performance
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
With other benefits
Social Insurance according to Labor Law Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills Annual premium health check 13 days of annual leave per year Opportunities to obtain international certificates
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills
Annual premium health check
13 days of annual leave per year
Opportunities to obtain international certificates
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
