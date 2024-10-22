Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà nhà Mitec, Dương Đình Nghệ, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Plan and research keywords, outline writing articles Build and implement link building strategies Periodically optimize on-page, off-page Propose changes/improvements to website structure, content, linking as well as other factors to optimize SEO effectiveness Monitor, evaluate, and supervise SEO results Always update industry trends and algorithm changes to adjust SEO strategies. Report work results to superiors Other tasks related to performance marketing as required by superiors

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from Marketing/ Business/ Communication degree. Have experience in SEO > 1 year. Priority is given to those who have done Global SEO Completing GVT‘s SEO course is a plus. Mastering knowledge of website structure, on-page, off-page, user experience Reading and understanding English well Knowing how to use analysis tools, software to support SEO; Google Analytic, Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush, AI ... Proficient in using word excel, good data analysis and processing skills. Quick, good learning and grasping ability Proactive, knowing how to manage work and time.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have

Attractive salary Review salary twice a year Performance bonus every quarter/year depend on the entire company‘s performance Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path Participate in internal training programs to improve skills Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ... Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working

With other benefits

Social Insurance according to Labor Law Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills Annual premium health check 13 days of annual leave per year Opportunities to obtain international certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

