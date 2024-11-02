Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Hyundai Kefico Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Hyundai Kefico Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Hyundai Kefico Việt Nam

Công nghệ Thông tin

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công ty TNHH Hyundai Kefico Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Taisei Square, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Tốt nghiệp Đại học trở lên với chuyên ngành liên quan đến Kỹ thuật: Điện/Điện tử/Công nghệ ô tô/Phần mềm/...
- Tiếng Anh giao tiếp tốt
- Có kiến thức, hiểu biết về hệ thống Nhúng
- Ưu tiên thành thạo các ngôn ngữ lập trình như C, C++ và Python

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fresh engineer will be assigned to Application Software Development/Basic Software development or Linux Based SW development Group based on candidate's performance & decided by Leader
- To develop Automotive Embedded software for components concerning the new generations of ICE / EV / HEV Systems
- Implement CAN/LIN communication software with customer's data frame and verify it with CANoe/CANalyzer
- Main interface between SW-developers of Headquarter and other parties: Suppliers (e.g. platform,outsourcing cooperation), HW department, OEM, SW requirement engineers, SW architect, project leaders (HW, System), Integrator, SW-Test)
- Perform static and dynamic analysis with software tools (Polyspace, vectorcast, QAC(MISRA rule checking), and so on)
- Perform SW development based on A-SPICE , functional safety(ISO26262), and cyber security(ISO21434)
- Others task will be asigned by leader
- Ready for oversea business trip

Tại Công ty TNHH Hyundai Kefico Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working from Monday to Friday (Saturday & Sunday off) Opportunity to study abroad (Germany, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Netherlands, Singapore, etc.) Regularly trained in the country and at the company to improve skills (English, Korean, soft skills, the most modern and advanced professional techniques in Vietnam...) Periodic bonus (Tet & holidays) and special bonus depending on annual revenue 12 days of leave/year and 6 days of company leave (full salary), Annually organized movement activities (year-end parties, family days, sports days, sports tournaments, volunteer activities, charity... Gifts for Tet holidays (Lunar New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival, June 1st, Vietnamese & international women also have gifts for their mother or wife, personal birthday, company birthday) Annual travel in summer (not including trips organized by the rooms themselves) Exchange party of blocks/office team building
Working from Monday to Friday (Saturday & Sunday off)
Opportunity to study abroad (Germany, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Netherlands, Singapore, etc.)
Regularly trained in the country and at the company to improve skills (English, Korean, soft skills, the most modern and advanced professional techniques in Vietnam...)
Periodic bonus (Tet & holidays) and special bonus depending on annual revenue
12 days of leave/year and 6 days of company leave (full salary),
Annually organized movement activities (year-end parties, family days, sports days, sports tournaments, volunteer activities, charity...
Gifts for Tet holidays (Lunar New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival, June 1st, Vietnamese & international women also have gifts for their mother or wife, personal birthday, company birthday)
Annual travel in summer (not including trips organized by the rooms themselves)
Exchange party of blocks/office team building

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Hyundai Kefico Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Hyundai Kefico Việt Nam

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô XN01, KCN Đại An, phường Tứ Minh, TP Hải Dương, tỉnh Hải Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

