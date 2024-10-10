Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH GrapeCity làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH GrapeCity
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/11/2024
IT phần mềm

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 444 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Thụy Khuê, Tây Hồ

You will participate in LeySer project, a business system that supports school management and has been implemented in over 3,600 private schools across Japan. Review the product specification. Understand product requirements completely. Create and review testing specifications and test cases according to the schedule. Execute testing tasks according to schedule and make sure of the quality of the product. Track all the bugs and communicate issues to ensure their resolution before project release.
ĐÀO TẠO CHUYÊN SÂU
- Được ĐÀO TẠO trước khi bắt đầu công việc và trong quá trình làm việc theo từng dự án
- Cơ hội làm việc với những kỹ sư nhiều kinh nghiệm;
- Được hướng dẫn và đào tạo bởi các Leaders giỏi, có nhiều năm kinh nghiệm làm việc
trong môi trường công ty Nhật;
- Được tham gia học tiếng Anh miễn phí do các giảng viên Mỹ giảng dạy;
- Được tham gia các khóa kỹ năng sống.
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
- Làm việc 8h/ngày, nghỉ thứ 7 & CN
- Giờ làm việc linh hoạt
- Rất ít khi phải làm việc OT
- Chế độ du lịch hàng năm và tham gia các hoạt động teambuidling, sự kiện công ty...thường niên. Được hỗ trợ kinh phí, địa điểm tham gia các câu lạc bộ yoga, bóng đá, bóng bàn...
- Cơ hội làm việc trong môi trường trẻ, năng động, chuyên nghiệp, sáng tạo
- Được hưởng Bảo hiểm xã hội, bảo hiểm y tế, bảo hiểm thất nghiệp theo pháp luật
- Phép 12 ngày/năm và tăng theo thâm niên
- Được nghỉ lễ Giáng sinh
- Chị em phụ nữ được nghỉ thêm nửa ngày 8/3

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12B, tòa nhà Machinco, số 444 Hoàng Hoa Thám, phường Thụy Khuê, quận Tây Hồ, TP Hà Nội

Khu Vực

