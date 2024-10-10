Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH GrapeCity làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 444 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Thụy Khuê, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

You will participate in LeySer project, a business system that supports school management and has been implemented in over 3,600 private schools across Japan. Review the product specification. Understand product requirements completely. Create and review testing specifications and test cases according to the schedule. Execute testing tasks according to schedule and make sure of the quality of the product. Track all the bugs and communicate issues to ensure their resolution before project release.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have IT/ Computer Science background Proven experience as a Manual or Automation Tester with minimum 4 years of experience Experience with Black Box, White Box, and API testing is preferred. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills Self-motivated and proactive Good prioritization skills, candidate must be able to prioritize projects based on project demands. English reading, writing and basic communication skills. Having Japanese Language Skills is a plus Proficiency in SQL skills is a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH GrapeCity Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

ĐÀO TẠO CHUYÊN SÂU

- Được ĐÀO TẠO trước khi bắt đầu công việc và trong quá trình làm việc theo từng dự án

- Cơ hội làm việc với những kỹ sư nhiều kinh nghiệm;

- Được hướng dẫn và đào tạo bởi các Leaders giỏi, có nhiều năm kinh nghiệm làm việc

trong môi trường công ty Nhật;

- Được tham gia học tiếng Anh miễn phí do các giảng viên Mỹ giảng dạy;

- Được tham gia các khóa kỹ năng sống.

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

- Làm việc 8h/ngày, nghỉ thứ 7 & CN

- Giờ làm việc linh hoạt

- Rất ít khi phải làm việc OT

- Chế độ du lịch hàng năm và tham gia các hoạt động teambuidling, sự kiện công ty...thường niên. Được hỗ trợ kinh phí, địa điểm tham gia các câu lạc bộ yoga, bóng đá, bóng bàn...

- Cơ hội làm việc trong môi trường trẻ, năng động, chuyên nghiệp, sáng tạo

- Được hưởng Bảo hiểm xã hội, bảo hiểm y tế, bảo hiểm thất nghiệp theo pháp luật

- Phép 12 ngày/năm và tăng theo thâm niên

- Được nghỉ lễ Giáng sinh

- Chị em phụ nữ được nghỉ thêm nửa ngày 8/3

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH GrapeCity

