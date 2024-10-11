Tuyển Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Logistics/Thu mua/Kho/Tài xế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

Manage assigned categories to match business requirements (cost efficiency, cost of goods sold, number of days of inventory, cancellations, order fulfillment rate.). Develop assortment and pricing strategies to serve customers by region. Ensure competitive prices, timely response, and adequate quality supply as proposed by the Business Growth department and the Leadership. Develop relationships with key suppliers and attract new suppliers with good purchase prices and debt terms. Negotiate with suppliers on contract terms: prices, payment terms, delivery times, product quality, etc. and resolve any issues that arise with suppliers. Monitor, strictly control and take responsibility for all purchasing costs and quality, inventory quantity of each type of product within the scope of responsibility. Continuously seek business opportunities to increase revenue and profit. Coordinate directly with other departments such as: Sales, Accounting & Finance, Warehouse, Transportation to ensure purchasing is consistent with departmental realities and convenient in implementation.

Staff Management

Develop and control the implementation of processes related to purchasing and supplying goods. Supervise, train and support employees. Evaluate individual capacity and work performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Understanding and have knowledge of Supply Chain / Purchasing / Logistic. Good communication in English. Candidates living in Hanoi but can go on business to areas such as Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Bac Ninh, Son La, Moc Chau, Thai Nguyen and neighboring areas to find sources of goods and control suppliers. More than 3 years in similar roles. Experience in the fields: F&B, FMCG, General trading, Vegetables, agricultural products and working with farmers is an advantage. Proactive, positive, focused on results, eager to learn new things. Good communication skills, hard-working, enthusiastic. Proficient in MS office software. Require teamwork spirit and ability to withstand work pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive Salary Salary review once a year in December Working time is 9:00 - 17:30, 5 days/week Annual Leave is 12 days/year Provide laptop and necessary equipment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO

