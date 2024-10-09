Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Mức lương Từ 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD

Job Description:

Facilitate and manage an amazing end-to-end candidate experience

Partner with hiring managers to understand staffing needs and develop recruitment strategies.

Source, screen, and interview candidates to identify the best fit for open positions.

Build and maintain a talent pipeline for current and future hiring needs.

Coordinate and conduct effective onboarding processes for new hires.

Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices to enhance recruitment strategies.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in related fields;

At least 3 years of working experience in human resources and talent acquisition or recruitment service agency

Effective communication skill with strong business acumen

Strong service mindset and high commitment to timeline and quality

Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and under pressure

A good & assertive communicator in English.

Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Excellent and competitive compensation package.

Well-equipped facilities: Laptop

A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

