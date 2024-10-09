Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Mức lương
Từ 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD
Job Description:
Facilitate and manage an amazing end-to-end candidate experience
Partner with hiring managers to understand staffing needs and develop recruitment strategies.
Source, screen, and interview candidates to identify the best fit for open positions.
Build and maintain a talent pipeline for current and future hiring needs.
Coordinate and conduct effective onboarding processes for new hires.
Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices to enhance recruitment strategies.
Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirement:
Bachelor’s degree, preferably in related fields;
At least 3 years of working experience in human resources and talent acquisition or recruitment service agency
Effective communication skill with strong business acumen
Strong service mindset and high commitment to timeline and quality
Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and under pressure
A good & assertive communicator in English.
Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits:
Excellent and competitive compensation package.
Well-equipped facilities: Laptop
A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI