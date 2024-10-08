Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/11/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất

Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Center, 72 Đ. Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop recruitment / talent acquisition plans to address talent acquisition challenges. Build a pipeline of potential applicants to ensure that Stavian’s teams consist of diverse and highly talented individuals Liaise with the hiring managers to have a clear view on recruiting needs and understand job requirements. Source applicants through various online channels and professional networks also to target passive job seekers. Participate and manage selection panels; identify the most suitable talent from available applicants through screening applications/CVs, calls, interviews, assessments, etc. Work closely with the HR team and hiring managers on constant improvement of the hiring process. Drive or take part in various HR projects and initiatives. Identify and track key metrics to measure success of the entire recruitment / talent acquisition process. Develop and maintain a continually stocked pipeline of quality talent through various methods, including, but not limited to, networking within the community, contacting and/or visiting universities, attending local job fairs and fostering continued contact with quality candidates who may qualify for future positions. Carry out any other task in line with the main purpose of the job.
Develop recruitment / talent acquisition plans to address talent acquisition challenges.
Build a pipeline of potential applicants to ensure that Stavian’s teams consist of diverse and highly talented individuals
Liaise with the hiring managers to have a clear view on recruiting needs and understand job requirements.
Source applicants through various online channels and professional networks also to target passive job seekers.
Participate and manage selection panels; identify the most suitable talent from available applicants through screening applications/CVs, calls, interviews, assessments, etc.
Work closely with the HR team and hiring managers on constant improvement of the hiring process. Drive or take part in various HR projects and initiatives.
Identify and track key metrics to measure success of the entire recruitment / talent acquisition process.
Develop and maintain a continually stocked pipeline of quality talent through various methods, including, but not limited to, networking within the community, contacting and/or visiting universities, attending local job fairs and fostering continued contact with quality candidates who may qualify for future positions.
Carry out any other task in line with the main purpose of the job.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree in Human Resources/Business Administration or related field At least 5 years experiences in Recruitment Management role, preferably working for International companies; Good command of spoken and written forms in both English; proficient in other languages is a plus (equivalent to TOEIC 650) Proven ability to build partnership and strong influencing communication skills Possess General knowledge about HR Strong organizational skill and ability to effectively manage multi-tasks Proficient in MS Office
Bachelor Degree in Human Resources/Business Administration or related field
At least 5 years experiences in Recruitment Management role, preferably working for International companies;
Good command of spoken and written forms in both English; proficient in other languages is a plus (equivalent to TOEIC 650)
Proven ability to build partnership and strong influencing communication skills
Possess General knowledge about HR
Strong organizational skill and ability to effectively manage multi-tasks
Proficient in MS Office

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Comprehensive Welfare Policies covering Individuals and Families (Health insurance...) Access to special competitive Remuneration Packages & attractive Incentives. 13th-month Salary and various allowances. Completed Training Programs (E-Learning...) Thrive in a Global Working Environment, with an A-Class Working Office. Diverse and Inclusive (D&I) Corporate Culture. Overseas Business Trips.
Comprehensive Welfare Policies covering Individuals and Families (Health insurance...)
Access to special competitive Remuneration Packages & attractive Incentives.
13th-month Salary and various allowances.
Completed Training Programs (E-Learning...)
Thrive in a Global Working Environment, with an A-Class Working Office.
Diverse and Inclusive (D&I) Corporate Culture.
Overseas Business Trips.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất

Công Ty Cổ Phần Stavian Hóa Chất

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5A, khu văn phòng – Tòa nhà Century Tower, 458 Minh Khai, phường Vĩnh Tuy, quận Hai Bà Trưng, thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

