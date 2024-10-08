Tuyển Technical Architect thu nhập Tới 100 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Đến 100 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 60A Trường Sơn, Quận Tân Bình, Tp. HCM, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 100 Triệu

• We are looking for a Software Architect/Technical Architect to join our team to continue to enhance our platform and build new features with the latest technology.

• You will be working on the newest O2O e-commerce platform in Vietnam and beyond.

• International environment. English and Vietnamese spoken. You will be working with a super high performance team delivering software that people use everyday.

Responsibilities:

• Work with Vietnam development team to understand business needs and develop technical solutions for enterprise applications

• Independently responsible for collecting, analyzing, and handling customer requirements

• Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application. Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

• Accountable for leading the development team to maintain, and improve code quality, maintainability of the software suite, and achieve other operational goals (i.e. ease of deployment, CI/CD ready...)

• Actively participate in sprint planning and retrospective meetings. Perform estimate or estimate reviews

• Perform hands-on coding and code review with other peer developers as needed

• Participate in solving challenging technical issues and providing additional technical support to our end users as needed.

• Work closely with the design team to visualize complicated features to enhance UX/UI

• Coach other junior team members to help them reach their maximum potential

Với Mức Lương Đến 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• General requirements: • Intermediate level of English and the ability to present to client’s technical leaders and executive team as well as participate in online conferences in English • Good problem-solving skills and presentation skills • Familiar with the Agile development methodologies (Scrum, XP, Kanban)

• Technical requirements: • Solid knowledge and experience as an enterprise software architect with the ability to be hands-on as a developer, a technical lead, or an architect • Strong experience with OO design • 5+ years of experience with Java EE and application server architectures • Experience with RDBMS, SQL, and object/relational mappings, dealing with extensive data • Experience with scaling web-based applications and web security issues is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• - Salary: no range, deal.

• - 13+14 months performance based bonus

• - 15 days annual leave, insurance full salary.

• - Working with the latest technology

• - Agile/scrum environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

