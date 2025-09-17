Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, tòa nhà 3D Center
- số 3 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Required Skills/Experience:
- Over 7 years of full-stack experience (backend, frontend, DevOps);
- Over 5 years of experience as a tech lead, leading teams of 5 or more people.
- Implementation of automation processes such as CI;
- Environment setup and operation using public cloud like AWS;
- Read and write good English;
Welcome Skills/Experience:
- Experience in application development using Node.js, regardless of business or personal projects. We
also welcome candidates who are looking to gain experience in Node.js development;
- Preference for candidates with prior experience working at product companies.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Negotation,
- 13th-month salary bonus, with salary reviews twice a year;
- 14 days of paid leave annually, including 12 statutory days, 1 day for your birthday, and 1 day
for the company's anniversary;
- Full social benefits (Social, Health, and Unemployment Insurance) and other statutory benefits;
- 2.5 hours of paid menstrual leave per month for female employees;
- Macbook is provided;
- Annual company trip;
- Regular team-building events such as “Camping” and "Happy Lunch",...
- Opportunity to work in a young, friendly environment with a focus on long-term growth.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
