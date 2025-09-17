Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/09/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING

Technical Leader

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, tòa nhà 3D Center

- số 3 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills/Experience:
- Over 7 years of full-stack experience (backend, frontend, DevOps);
- Over 5 years of experience as a tech lead, leading teams of 5 or more people.
- Implementation of automation processes such as CI;
- Environment setup and operation using public cloud like AWS;
- Read and write good English;
Welcome Skills/Experience:
- Experience in application development using Node.js, regardless of business or personal projects. We
also welcome candidates who are looking to gain experience in Node.js development;
- Preference for candidates with prior experience working at product companies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotation,
- 13th-month salary bonus, with salary reviews twice a year;
- 14 days of paid leave annually, including 12 statutory days, 1 day for your birthday, and 1 day
for the company's anniversary;
- Full social benefits (Social, Health, and Unemployment Insurance) and other statutory benefits;
- 2.5 hours of paid menstrual leave per month for female employees;
- Macbook is provided;
- Annual company trip;
- Regular team-building events such as “Camping” and "Happy Lunch",...
- Opportunity to work in a young, friendly environment with a focus on long-term growth.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING

CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, toà nhà Trung tâm sáng tạo 3D Việt Nam, số 3 đường Duy Tân, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

