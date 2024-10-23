Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/11/2024
Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Mức lương
18 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: VISTA Building, 19 Tan Cang St., Ward 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 18 - 28 Triệu

• Reviews issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.
• Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.
• Analyzes problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.
• Collaborates on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.
• Attends readiness training and non-technical training to ensure that they become proficient in support topics. Product/Process Improvement
• Provides feedback to improve products to more senior engineers or technical advisors.
• Identifies potential defects and escalates to more senior engineers to resolve.
• Uses automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues. Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.
• Follows processes provided by the business.
• Attends case triage meetings or case discussions to collaborate and share ideas to resolve problems.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience required in Technical or IT fields is required Fluent English communication skills are required. Relevant degree or field of study in Technical/IT is preferred. Open to candidates with backgrounds in Science, Engineering, or Automation, Technology
At least 1 year of experience required in Technical or IT fields is required
Fluent English communication skills are required.
Relevant degree or field of study in Technical/IT is preferred.
Open to candidates with backgrounds in Science, Engineering, or Automation, Technology

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary depending on experience
• Salary at 100% during the probationary period
• Training will be offered
• Full working equipment will be provided
• 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance
• 12 days of annual leave, 8 days of sick leave
• 30% allowance on gross salary + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance for employees working night shift
• Annual Health Checkup

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Opal Tower, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-support-thu-nhap-18-28-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job224882
