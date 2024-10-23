Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: VISTA Building, 19 Tan Cang St., Ward 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 18 - 28 Triệu

• Reviews issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.

• Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.

• Analyzes problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.

• Collaborates on cross-team and cross-product technical issues by working with resources from other groups as needed to resolve moderately complex customer issues.

• Attends readiness training and non-technical training to ensure that they become proficient in support topics. Product/Process Improvement

• Provides feedback to improve products to more senior engineers or technical advisors.

• Identifies potential defects and escalates to more senior engineers to resolve.

• Uses automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues. Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.

• Follows processes provided by the business.

• Attends case triage meetings or case discussions to collaborate and share ideas to resolve problems.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience required in Technical or IT fields is required Fluent English communication skills are required. Relevant degree or field of study in Technical/IT is preferred. Open to candidates with backgrounds in Science, Engineering, or Automation, Technology

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary depending on experience

• Salary at 100% during the probationary period

• Training will be offered

• Full working equipment will be provided

• 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance

• 12 days of annual leave, 8 days of sick leave

• 30% allowance on gross salary + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance for employees working night shift

• Annual Health Checkup

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

