Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: The 678 Office – 67 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM., Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm

Job Description

• Receive and respond to requests from users via group chats and process or forward issues to relevant parties according to SLA response time.

• Support supermarket staff in responding to customers when there are issues related to OneLife prepaid card top-up, issues in the process of placing online orders on the web/app, accumulating points, paying using OneLife prepaid cards, etc.

• Support the customer care team with issues related to the web/app application based on customer requests, etc.

• Maximum processing time for 1 ticket: 30 minutesl

• All tickets will be logged on the system.

• Develop APIs and tools to support automatic problem handling.

• Analyze and research projects to provide the best and fastest support for customers, supermarket staff and customer support team

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Knowledge

• 4th year students or higher, currently studying or graduated in the field of information technology.

• Priority is given to students from the University of Information Technology (VNU-HCM), University of Natural Sciences (VNU-HCM), FPT University.

• Understanding of database management (PostgreSQL, MongoDB, ...)

• Understanding of backend system programming (Golang, Python, ...)

• Understanding of information security and application development processes.

Skills

• Clear and easy-to-understand communication, presentation, content layout.

• Careful, thoughtful, responsible for work.

• Willing to receive, learn new knowledge and improve personal capacity.

Quyền Lợi

• Flexible working location, can work remotely or in the office.

• Contact and grasp be operated by the OneLife web/app system.

• Understand the mechanism of operating products from offline to online.

• Opportunity to learn and develop a career related to DevOps, backend system programming.

• Contact and work with a team of dynamic, experienced engineers in many different fields such as Data, AI, Backend, Frontend.

• Insurance and other benefits exclusively for Seedcom employees. • Competitive salary.

• Health insurance and other benefit.

• Opportunity for professional growth and development.

• Dynamic and collaborative work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

