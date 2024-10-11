Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The 678 Office – 67 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM., Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description
• Receive and respond to requests from users via group chats and process or forward issues to relevant parties according to SLA response time.

• Support supermarket staff in responding to customers when there are issues related to OneLife prepaid card top-up, issues in the process of placing online orders on the web/app, accumulating points, paying using OneLife prepaid cards, etc.
• Support the customer care team with issues related to the web/app application based on customer requests, etc.
• Maximum processing time for 1 ticket: 30 minutesl
• All tickets will be logged on the system.
• Develop APIs and tools to support automatic problem handling.
• Analyze and research projects to provide the best and fastest support for customers, supermarket staff and customer support team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge
• 4th year students or higher, currently studying or graduated in the field of information technology.
• Priority is given to students from the University of Information Technology (VNU-HCM), University of Natural Sciences (VNU-HCM), FPT University.
• Understanding of database management (PostgreSQL, MongoDB, ...)
• Understanding of backend system programming (Golang, Python, ...)
• Understanding of information security and application development processes.
Skills
• Clear and easy-to-understand communication, presentation, content layout.
• Careful, thoughtful, responsible for work.
• Willing to receive, learn new knowledge and improve personal capacity.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Flexible working location, can work remotely or in the office.
• Contact and grasp be operated by the OneLife web/app system.
• Understand the mechanism of operating products from offline to online.
• Opportunity to learn and develop a career related to DevOps, backend system programming.
• Contact and work with a team of dynamic, experienced engineers in many different fields such as Data, AI, Backend, Frontend.
• Insurance and other benefits exclusively for Seedcom employees. • Competitive salary.
• Health insurance and other benefit.
• Opportunity for professional growth and development.
• Dynamic and collaborative work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Công ty cổ phần Seedcom Food

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: L17-11,Lầu 17, Vincom Center, 38 Lê Thánh Tôn,P.Bến Nghé,Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-technical-support-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job210568
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thu hồi nợ Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Giải pháp Định cư ICAVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tư vấn Giải pháp Định cư ICAVIET
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO MÁY STV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO MÁY STV
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG SEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG SEN
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV KẾT GIAO PHÁT TRIỂN QUỐC TẾ ( IDECO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV KẾT GIAO PHÁT TRIỂN QUỐC TẾ ( IDECO)
14 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư hệ thống Công Ty Cổ Phần VNETWORK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần VNETWORK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU QUÀ TẶNG HƯNG VIỆT PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU QUÀ TẶNG HƯNG VIỆT PHÁT
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH WIND SUPPLY CHAIN ONE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH WIND SUPPLY CHAIN ONE (VIỆT NAM)
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên lái xe Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH công nghệ truyền thông- truyền hình
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Hasaki Beauty & Clinic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hasaki Beauty & Clinic
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC STEPPING STONES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC STEPPING STONES
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ PENSILIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ PENSILIA
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phát Triển Giáo Dục VTCE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công ty TNHH Phavila Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phavila Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 6 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma
4.5 - 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI PHƯƠNG VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI PHƯƠNG VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương
7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NÔNG SẢN SẠCH HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NÔNG SẢN SẠCH HOÀNG GIA
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Tư Vấn NAAG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Tư Vấn NAAG
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH VI N VI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH VI N VI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH MTV Mirae Asset
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT EASTERN DRAGON làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT EASTERN DRAGON
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Mathnasium Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAIGON FOOD GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAIGON FOOD GROUP
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN SETSAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN SETSAIL
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Phụ bếp Paris Baguette làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Paris Baguette
6.5 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm