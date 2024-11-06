Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ/Designer thu nhập 11 - 13 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương 11 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 192 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu

Good English (Korean owner).

(Priority) Design Profile the company professional by PPT

Designer Job Responsibilities (Requires a degree in Visual Design)

Visual design for proposals/IR material PPTs

Designing visual materials for Instagram, Facebook, blogs, and online shops

Improving brand guidelines (Plays) and ISC visual design

Visual design for advertising, promotional materials, and marketing poster

· Address: Floor 2, Thao Dien Greeen, 192 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC.

· Working time: 9:00 – 18:00 Monday – Friday (Sat & Sun off)

· Proven graphic design experience

· A strong portfolio of graphic design

· Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)

· A keen eye for aesthetics and details

· Skills in arranging, organizing work and meeting deadlines

· Degree in Design, Fine Arts or related field is a plus

Benefits:

· Salary: VND 11,000,000- VND 13,000,000 (or negotiated according to capacity)

· Lunch at the company

· Professional working environment, dynamic and advancing.

· Fully participate in social, health and unemployment insurance as prescribed (after signing an official labor contract)

· Holidays, New Year, birth day: according to the state regulation and other rewards according to the company.

· Approving salary increase: 01 time/year

· Tourism, vacation 1 year/time

· Favorable environment for communication in English and Korean.

Ngành nghề: Giáo dục / Đào tạo, Mỹ thuật / Nghệ thuật / Thiết kế

Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiwooza Edutainment VietNam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiwooza Edutainment VietNam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin