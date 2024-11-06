Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ/Designer thu nhập 11 - 13 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiwooza Edutainment VietNam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 192 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu
Good English (Korean owner).
(Priority) Design Profile the company professional by PPT
Designer Job Responsibilities (Requires a degree in Visual Design)
Visual design for proposals/IR material PPTs
Designing visual materials for Instagram, Facebook, blogs, and online shops
Improving brand guidelines (Plays) and ISC visual design
Visual design for advertising, promotional materials, and marketing poster
· Address: Floor 2, Thao Dien Greeen, 192 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC.
· Working time: 9:00 – 18:00 Monday – Friday (Sat & Sun off)
· Proven graphic design experience
· A strong portfolio of graphic design
· Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)
· A keen eye for aesthetics and details
· Skills in arranging, organizing work and meeting deadlines
· Degree in Design, Fine Arts or related field is a plus
Benefits:
· Salary: VND 11,000,000- VND 13,000,000 (or negotiated according to capacity)
· Lunch at the company
· Professional working environment, dynamic and advancing.
· Fully participate in social, health and unemployment insurance as prescribed (after signing an official labor contract)
· Holidays, New Year, birth day: according to the state regulation and other rewards according to the company.
· Approving salary increase: 01 time/year
· Tourism, vacation 1 year/time
· Favorable environment for communication in English and Korean.
Ngành nghề: Giáo dục / Đào tạo, Mỹ thuật / Nghệ thuật / Thiết kế
Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
