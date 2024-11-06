Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ/Designer thu nhập 11 - 13 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiwooza Edutainment VietNam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiwooza Edutainment VietNam

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiwooza Edutainment VietNam

Mức lương
11 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 192 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu

Good English (Korean owner).
(Priority) Design Profile the company professional by PPT
Designer Job Responsibilities (Requires a degree in Visual Design)
Visual design for proposals/IR material PPTs
Designing visual materials for Instagram, Facebook, blogs, and online shops
Improving brand guidelines (Plays) and ISC visual design
Visual design for advertising, promotional materials, and marketing poster
· Address: Floor 2, Thao Dien Greeen, 192 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC.
· Working time: 9:00 – 18:00 Monday – Friday (Sat & Sun off)
· Proven graphic design experience
· A strong portfolio of graphic design
· Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)
· A keen eye for aesthetics and details
· Skills in arranging, organizing work and meeting deadlines
· Degree in Design, Fine Arts or related field is a plus
Benefits:
· Salary: VND 11,000,000- VND 13,000,000 (or negotiated according to capacity)
· Lunch at the company
· Professional working environment, dynamic and advancing.
· Fully participate in social, health and unemployment insurance as prescribed (after signing an official labor contract)
· Holidays, New Year, birth day: according to the state regulation and other rewards according to the company.
· Approving salary increase: 01 time/year
· Tourism, vacation 1 year/time
· Favorable environment for communication in English and Korean.
Ngành nghề: Giáo dục / Đào tạo, Mỹ thuật / Nghệ thuật / Thiết kế
Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiwooza Edutainment VietNam

Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiwooza Edutainment VietNam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 9A Trần Văn Trà, P.Tân Phong, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất