Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Ability to take beautiful photos and create attractive video clips. (Will be guided)

• Research customer preferences and post on channels such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Zalo, and the website. (Will be guided)

• Responsible for e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok, Pinterest and websites. Post products and respond to customers and others (Training will be provided).

• Post daily on Facebook, Zalo, Google, etc., following the outlined plan. (Will be guided)

• Knowledge of running Facebook Ads and other advertising tools like Shopee, FB, Zalo, TikTok, Google Ads is an advantag

• Follow mini-events closely, record clips, and deliver results as needed by customers (Will be guided)

• Problem-solving skills and a strong sense of responsibility.

• Perform tasks as requested by upper management.