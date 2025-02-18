Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN

Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Ability to take beautiful photos and create attractive video clips. (Will be guided)
• Research customer preferences and post on channels such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Zalo, and the website. (Will be guided)
• Responsible for e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok, Pinterest and websites. Post products and respond to customers and others (Training will be provided).
• Post daily on Facebook, Zalo, Google, etc., following the outlined plan. (Will be guided)
• Knowledge of running Facebook Ads and other advertising tools like Shopee, FB, Zalo, TikTok, Google Ads is an advantag
• Follow mini-events closely, record clips, and deliver results as needed by customers (Will be guided)
• Problem-solving skills and a strong sense of responsibility.
• Perform tasks as requested by upper management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Second-year or third-year student, or an intern, graduated from college with one of the following majors: Marketing, Economics, Advertising and Communication
- Proficient in using office software such as Word, Excel, especially using the Internet as a search and update information tool, commercial transaction, etc.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 385 Trần Hưng Đạo, Quận 1, HCM

