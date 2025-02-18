Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam.
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Ability to take beautiful photos and create attractive video clips. (Will be guided)
• Research customer preferences and post on channels such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Zalo, and the website. (Will be guided)
• Responsible for e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok, Pinterest and websites. Post products and respond to customers and others (Training will be provided).
• Post daily on Facebook, Zalo, Google, etc., following the outlined plan. (Will be guided)
• Knowledge of running Facebook Ads and other advertising tools like Shopee, FB, Zalo, TikTok, Google Ads is an advantag
• Follow mini-events closely, record clips, and deliver results as needed by customers (Will be guided)
• Problem-solving skills and a strong sense of responsibility.
• Perform tasks as requested by upper management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Proficient in using office software such as Word, Excel, especially using the Internet as a search and update information tool, commercial transaction, etc.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Party Inc VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
