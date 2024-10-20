Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Back of the Bike Tours làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 7 Triệu

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Back of the Bike Tours làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 7 Triệu

Back of the Bike Tours
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/10/2024
Back of the Bike Tours

Biên phiên dịch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại Back of the Bike Tours

Mức lương
3 - 7 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
7 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương 3 - 7 Triệu

Our job requires drivers to safely escort our customers around on our group and private tours via their motorbikes.
Our drivers are trained in customer service, tour routes, food knowledge, and safety training.
Each tour consists of a support team and tour leader so that our drivers can focus on providing their customers with great service without distractions.

Với Mức Lương 3 - 7 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
-A working motorbike that is in great shape. Automatic motorbikes are preferred.
-
that is in great shape. Automatic motorbikes are preferred.
-Extremely fun and interesting personality. Someone who loves to talk and laugh!
-English speaking skills that are considered fluent, especially in proper grammar and pronunciation.

Tại Back of the Bike Tours Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary:
250.000 VND/per tour (4 hours) as starting. (review after 6 months)
Benefits:
-Tips
-Flexible days off
-Professional working environment
-Training
-Staff Dinner/Party + Company Trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Back of the Bike Tours

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Back of the Bike Tours

Back of the Bike Tours

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: L17-11 Tang 17, Toa nha Vincom Center Dong Khoi, So 72 Le Thanh Ton, Phuong Ben Nghe, Quan 1, TP Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

