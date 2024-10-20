Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Back of the Bike Tours làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 7 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại Back of the Bike Tours
Mức lương
3 - 7 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
7 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7 ...và 2 địa điểm khác
Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương 3 - 7 Triệu
Our job requires drivers to safely escort our customers around on our group and private tours via their motorbikes.
Our drivers are trained in customer service, tour routes, food knowledge, and safety training.
Each tour consists of a support team and tour leader so that our drivers can focus on providing their customers with great service without distractions.
Với Mức Lương 3 - 7 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirements:
-A working motorbike that is in great shape. Automatic motorbikes are preferred.
-Extremely fun and interesting personality. Someone who loves to talk and laugh!
-English speaking skills that are considered fluent, especially in proper grammar and pronunciation.
Tại Back of the Bike Tours Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary:
250.000 VND/per tour (4 hours) as starting. (review after 6 months)
Benefits:
-Tips
-Flexible days off
-Professional working environment
-Training
-Staff Dinner/Party + Company Trip
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Back of the Bike Tours
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
