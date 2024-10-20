Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Back of the Bike Tours làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 7 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 7 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 7 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7 ...và 2 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương 3 - 7 Triệu

Our job requires drivers to safely escort our customers around on our group and private tours via their motorbikes.

Our drivers are trained in customer service, tour routes, food knowledge, and safety training.

Each tour consists of a support team and tour leader so that our drivers can focus on providing their customers with great service without distractions.

Với Mức Lương 3 - 7 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

-A working motorbike that is in great shape. Automatic motorbikes are preferred.

-Extremely fun and interesting personality. Someone who loves to talk and laugh!

-English speaking skills that are considered fluent, especially in proper grammar and pronunciation.

Tại Back of the Bike Tours Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary:

250.000 VND/per tour (4 hours) as starting. (review after 6 months)

Benefits:

-Tips

-Flexible days off

-Professional working environment

-Training

-Staff Dinner/Party + Company Trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Back of the Bike Tours

