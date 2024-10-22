Tuyển Hành chính Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu

Mức lương 6 - 7 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, phường 6, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương 6 - 7 Triệu

1. Managing Prospects and Meetings:

Welcome and provide customer service to visitors at the WSE center, connecting them with the appropriate staff. Collect and organize information on prospective students, schedule meetings with Educational Consultants, and comply with online program distribution rules. Enter data into the CRM system and assist students with the Online Placement Test. Handle incoming calls and support the Coach team by entering lead data into the system.

Welcome and provide customer service to visitors at the WSE center, connecting them with the appropriate staff.

Collect and organize information on prospective students, schedule meetings with Educational Consultants, and comply with online program distribution rules.

Enter data into the CRM system and assist students with the Online Placement Test.

Handle incoming calls and support the Coach team by entering lead data into the system.

2. General Administrative Tasks:

Ensure the center opens and closes according to operational hours. Manage materials, place orders, and assist with document printing for staff. Oversee center assets and handle facility management requests with the management team.

Ensure the center opens and closes according to operational hours.

Manage materials, place orders, and assist with document printing for staff.

Oversee center assets and handle facility management requests with the management team.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 7 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Demonstrates intermediate fluency in English (WSE Level 8+). Energetic, friendly, and focused on customer service. Computer literate with strong inventory management skills. Passionate about speaking English. Open to working in shifts.

Demonstrates intermediate fluency in English (WSE Level 8+).

Energetic, friendly, and focused on customer service.

Computer literate with strong inventory management skills.

Passionate about speaking English.

Open to working in shifts.

Tại Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enroll in a unique Wall Street English course valued at up to $3,500. Develop professional customer service skills. Work in a multinational environment. Receive comprehensive training and ongoing professional development. Enjoy a full salary during the probation period. Benefit from 15 days of annual leave in addition to Vietnamese national holidays. Get personal health insurance, covering your medical and health check services, with access to a curated list of quality medical facilities in HCMC. Working facilities will be provided.

Enroll in a unique Wall Street English course valued at up to $3,500.

Develop professional customer service skills.

Work in a multinational environment.

Receive comprehensive training and ongoing professional development.

Enjoy a full salary during the probation period.

Benefit from 15 days of annual leave in addition to Vietnamese national holidays.

Get personal health insurance, covering your medical and health check services, with access to a curated list of quality medical facilities in HCMC.

Working facilities will be provided.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wall Street English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin