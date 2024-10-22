Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 11, 12 Lô 4, Khu Báo Nhân Dân, Đường Trịnh Văn Bô, Phường Xuân Phương, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu

About BMBSoft:

We are proponents of IT innovation hailing from Vietnam, fueled by the ambition to revolutionize the programming industry. Our company has been established on the foundation of an exceptional technical team with extensive experience. BMBSoft’s culture focuses on speed, precision, user-friendliness. Choose our company as your new home to develop your career path in the IT sector. Here is some fundamental information about us.

Location: Headquarters: No.11 Lot 4, People’s Newspaper Area, Trinh Van Bo Street, Xuan Phuong Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Ha Noi, Viet Nam Working hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday

Location: Headquarters: No.11 Lot 4, People’s Newspaper Area, Trinh Van Bo Street, Xuan Phuong Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Ha Noi, Viet Nam

Location: Headquarters:

Working hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday

Working hours

We are seeking a qualified and motivated individual to join our team as a Junior UX UI Designer. In this role, you will be responsible for the following:

Junior UX UI Designer.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross- functional teams to understand project requirements and client expectations Conduct user research and gather insights to inform design decisions. Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs for web and mobile applications Design intuitive and visually appealing user interfaces that enhance user experience and drive engagement. Work closely with developers to ensure design feasibility and maintain design consistency throughout the development process Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate on designs and improve usability Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in UX/UI design

Collaborate with cross- functional teams to understand project requirements and client expectations

Conduct user research and gather insights to inform design decisions.

Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs for web and mobile applications

Design intuitive and visually appealing user interfaces that enhance user experience and drive engagement.

Work closely with developers to ensure design feasibility and maintain design consistency throughout the development process

Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate on designs and improve usability

Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in UX/UI design

Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Mush have:

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Interaction design (UX/UI) or related field At least 1year of experience in UX/UI design, preferably in a software outsourcing environment. Experience in web app design Proficiency in design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, photoshop or similar. Strong understanding of design principle, usability principles, and design thinking methodologies.

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Interaction design (UX/UI) or related field

At least 1year of experience in UX/UI design, preferably in a software outsourcing environment.

Experience in web app design

Proficiency in design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, photoshop or similar.

Strong understanding of design principle, usability principles, and design thinking methodologies.

Nice to have:

Proficiency in English speaking is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compensation and Benefits

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and skills. Full salary during the probationary period. KPI and 13th-month bonus as BMBSoft’s policy. Salary Reviews: 2 times a year. Social insurance and PVI health care coverage after the probationary period. Regular team-building activities as BMBSoft’s policy. English classes facilitated by experienced foreign teachers (free of charge). Additional activities such as participation in the Sports Club, weekly Happy Time, special occasion presents, and engagement in solidarity and team-building events. Exciting opportunities in a dynamic and professional environment, with exposure to diverse projects and direct collaboration with foreign clients. [Any other specific Compensation and Benefits relevant to the position.

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and skills.

Full salary during the probationary period.

KPI and 13th-month bonus as BMBSoft’s policy.

Salary Reviews: 2 times a year.

Social insurance and PVI health care coverage after the probationary period.

Regular team-building activities as BMBSoft’s policy.

English classes facilitated by experienced foreign teachers (free of charge).

Additional activities such as participation in the Sports Club, weekly Happy Time, special occasion presents, and engagement in solidarity and team-building events.

Exciting opportunities in a dynamic and professional environment, with exposure to diverse projects and direct collaboration with foreign clients.

[Any other specific Compensation and Benefits relevant to the position.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin