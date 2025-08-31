Tuyển Video Editor Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 2 USD

Crossian
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/09/2025
Crossian

Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại Crossian

Mức lương
900 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 1 và Tầng 5, Toà nhà Pax Sky, 63

- 65 phố Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 900 - 2 USD

ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in just under 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer lifetime value.
Working with a young and talented team, we are looking for an intermediate/Senior Video Editor (aged 24-28) to assemble footage into engaging videos that capture customers' attention on various social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok. You will collaborate with our in-house Content Specialists and Graphic Designers to merge and edit video clips into seamless videos that convey the intended message to the targeted audience.
This is a challenging but exciting sales-driven role in which you will be rewarded accordingly. Now the question is up to you: Are you ready to join the crew?
WHAT YOU WILL DO
✓ Review video scripts and materials in collaboration with the in-house team or independently.
✓ Create short videos that effectively highlight the product's unique selling propositions to the target audience/customers.
✓ Ensure a coherent storyline and message to optimize outcomes.
✓ Continuously explore and implement new editing techniques and industry best practices to enhance efficiency.
✓ Effectively manage personal tasks to deliver results in a timely manner.

Với Mức Lương 900 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must Have
✓ Work Experience:
- At least 2 years of full-time experience as a video editor, working at agencies, studios, or as a freelancer.
- Or at least 1 year of experience in roles focusing on script thinking and storytelling, such as post-production management, product direction, assistant director, or screenwriting.
✓ A degree or certification in video production, multimedia communication, directing, post-production, or film/video production.
✓ Proficient in video editing software such as Premiere Pro, After Effects, CapCut, etc., and proficient in creating motion graphics using After Effects.
✓ Basic experience with Photoshop and Illustrator.
✓ Ability to understand and successfully deliver desired outcomes for Facebook ad videos.
✓ Experience in editing various types of videos for different purposes.
✓ Proven track record of creating Facebook/TikTok advertising videos.
✓ Good reading comprehension in English (above IELTS 5.5 or equivalent).
Nice to Have:
✓ Strong time management skills combined with a positive, can-do attitude.
✓ Experience in creating 2D animations is a plus.
✓ Creative thinking and storytelling skills.
✓ Effective communication skills to clearly convey concepts to team members and other stakeholders.
✓ Preference for candidates with experience in the fashion or e-commerce industry.

Tại Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At Crossian, our people are the key to our success. We believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:
✓ Competitive gross salary (upto $900 with commission upto $2000)
✓ Full salary during probation
✓12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave
✓ Extra seniority paid leave
✓ Global health insurance package for yourself and direct family members
✓ Guaranteed 13th month salary
✓ Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program
✓ A Pantry & a Crossian Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve
✓ Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual Summer Summit, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly/quarterly/annual company events
✓ General company T&D Program + dedicated T&D budget for managers
✓ Other benefits in accordance to Company's Policy and Vietnam Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crossian

Crossian

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

