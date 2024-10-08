Tuyển IT phần mềm PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 18 Triệu

PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd.

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
11 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Trường Thịnh, 01 Phùng Chí Kiên, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu

Design and build systems using RoR, NodeJs and Serverless Architecture Stay up to date and recommend best solutions in the process of developing and share knowledge with colleagues Actively contribute and give ideas for products Collaborate across time zones via Slack, GitHub comments, documents, and frequent video conferences Create professional working environment by following Scrum framework
Design and build systems using RoR, NodeJs and Serverless Architecture
Stay up to date and recommend best solutions in the process of developing and share knowledge with colleagues
Actively contribute and give ideas for products
Collaborate across time zones via Slack, GitHub comments, documents, and frequent video conferences
Create professional working environment by following Scrum framework

Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

The best fit candidates will own:
Be final year students, freshers or having under 2 years experience in Web Development field Have knowledge of one Language programming (Ruby, Python...) Understand software development architectures Microservices, Monolithic,... Basic knowledge of relational database, NoSQL database Experience in API development and authentication
Be final year students, freshers or having under 2 years experience in Web Development field
Have knowledge of one Language programming (Ruby, Python...)
Understand software development architectures Microservices, Monolithic,...
Basic knowledge of relational database, NoSQL database
Experience in API development and authentication
Bonus Points:
Knowledge of Frontend technology: ReactJS, VueJS,.. Experience in working with search engines: Elasticsearch, Solr,... Experience with message queuing: AWS SQS, Kafka,.. Experienced working with Web server: Nginx, Apache,... Familiarity with GraphQL Familiarity with AWS English: verbal and written communication skills
Knowledge of Frontend technology: ReactJS, VueJS,..
Experience in working with search engines: Elasticsearch, Solr,...
Experience with message queuing: AWS SQS, Kafka,..
Experienced working with Web server: Nginx, Apache,...
Familiarity with GraphQL
Familiarity with AWS
English: verbal and written communication skills

Tại PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Allowance
Salary: up to 800 USD Performance review: twice per year & bonus up to 2 months salary end of year; quarterly award... Lunch allowance (40.000 VND/day), free parking fee Full insurance & PVI extra health care card and family bonus based on company regulation 5 working days/week, 13 annual leave days/year, company special holiday, senior annual leave per 2 years...
Salary: up to 800 USD
Performance review: twice per year & bonus up to 2 months salary end of year; quarterly award...
Lunch allowance (40.000 VND/day), free parking fee
Full insurance & PVI extra health care card and family bonus based on company regulation
5 working days/week, 13 annual leave days/year, company special holiday, senior annual leave per 2 years...
Career Growth
Personal growth development in both technical and business/communication skills Opportunity to apply your talent attraction knowledge, learn new things and contribute your expertise for a well-known company in the technology field Be given the freedom to develop your working plans and grow as you want to be Become core members of the project, take whole responsibility for the project Dive deep into technologies, learn how tools truly work and contribute for a leading product company in Asian market Be given freedom to learn and complete tasks in your own way while still be supported by smart leader and colleagues Team rotation opportunity
Personal growth development in both technical and business/communication skills
Opportunity to apply your talent attraction knowledge, learn new things and contribute your expertise for a well-known company in the technology field
Be given the freedom to develop your working plans and grow as you want to be
Become core members of the project, take whole responsibility for the project
Dive deep into technologies, learn how tools truly work and contribute for a leading product company in Asian market
Be given freedom to learn and complete tasks in your own way while still be supported by smart leader and colleagues
Team rotation opportunity
Education and Award
Team training, seminars, and useful documents are available Quarterly Awards for initiatives and achievements
Team training, seminars, and useful documents are available
Quarterly Awards for initiatives and achievements
Working Environment
Young, transparent & initiative Internal Activities: Company trip (Yearly), Company outing (Quarterly), Health check-up (Yearly), Code Camp,... Club: Table tennis, Soccer, Music Clubs...
Young, transparent & initiative
Internal Activities: Company trip (Yearly), Company outing (Quarterly), Health check-up (Yearly), Code Camp,...
Club: Table tennis, Soccer, Music Clubs...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd.

PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Trường Thịnh, số 1 Phùng Chí Kiên, Cầu Giấy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

