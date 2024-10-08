Tuyển IT phần mềm PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Trường Thịnh, 01 Phùng Chí Kiên, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu
Design and build systems using Django, FastAPI and ReactJS
Stay up to date and recommend best solutions in the process of developing and share knowledge with colleagues
Actively contribute and give ideas for products
Develop and manage the entire website database. Analyze data, and evaluate the effectiveness of features to improve and develop new features
Manage development resources such as servers, DB, CI/CD... ensure smooth development experience
Collaborate across time zones via Slack, GitHub comments, documents, and frequent video conferences
Create a professional working environment by following Scrum framework
Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Solid experience in at least 02 programming language Python / Ruby / Typescript. Willing to learn Python (if don’t have experience with Python) Understand software development architectures Microservices, Monolithic,... Basic knowledge of relational database, NoSQL database Experience in API development and authentication Experience in caching: Client side, Server side, CDN English: verbal and written communication skills
Bonus Points
Knowledge of front-end technology: ReactJS, VueJS, etc. Experience setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines using tools like GitHub Actions or CircleCI. Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, or similar technologies for deploying and managing applications. Experience with message queuing: AWS SQS, Kafka,.. Experienced working with Web servers: Nginx, Apache,... Familiarity with GraphQL Familiarity with AWS
Tại PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: up to 1300 USD Performance review: twice per year & bonus up to 2 months salary end of year; quarterly award... Lunch allowance (40.000 VND/day), free parking fee Full insurance & PVI extra health care card and family bonus based on company regulation 5 working days/week, 13 annual leave days/year, company special holiday, senior annual leave per 2 years...
Career Growth
Personal growth development in both technical and business/communication skills Opportunity to apply your talent attraction knowledge, learn new things, and contribute your expertise to a well-known company in the technology field Be given the freedom to develop your working plans and grow as you want to be Be received support from nice manager and coworkers Become core members of the project, take full responsibility for the project Dive deep into technologies, learn how tools truly work, and contribute to a leading product company in the Asian market Be given freedom to learn and complete tasks in your own way while still be supported by smart leader and colleagues Team rotation opportunity
Personal growth development in both technical and business/communication skills
Opportunity to apply your talent attraction knowledge, learn new things, and contribute your expertise to a well-known company in the technology field
Be given the freedom to develop your working plans and grow as you want to be
Be received support from nice manager and coworkers
Become core members of the project, take full responsibility for the project
Dive deep into technologies, learn how tools truly work, and contribute to a leading product company in the Asian market
Be given freedom to learn and complete tasks in your own way while still be supported by smart leader and colleagues
Team rotation opportunity
Education and Award
Team training, seminars, and useful documents are available Quarterly Awards for initiatives and achievements
Team training, seminars, and useful documents are available
Quarterly Awards for initiatives and achievements
Working Environment
Young, transparent & initiative Internal Activities: Company trip (Yearly), Company outing (Quarterly), Health check-up (Yearly), Code Camp,... Club: Table tennis, Soccer, Music Clubs...
Young, transparent & initiative
Internal Activities: Company trip (Yearly), Company outing (Quarterly), Health check-up (Yearly), Code Camp,...
Club: Table tennis, Soccer, Music Clubs...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PIXTA Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
